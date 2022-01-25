Republic Day 2022: General Bipin Rawat awarded Padma Vibhushan; Padma Bhushan for Ghulam Nabi Azad

Ahead of 73rd Republic Day, the Indian government released the list of Padma Awards -- one of the highest civilian awards of the country, in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

This year, late General Bipin Rawat, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh and RadheyShyam Khemka have been awarded Padma Vibhushan (posthumously).

Padma Bhushan awards will also be given to Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, and SII MD Cyrus Poonawalla. Bharat Biotech Chairman Krishna Ella and his co-founder wife Suchitra Ella will get the Padma Bhushan. In addition, former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee will be awarded the Padma Bhushan.

Olympians Neeraj Chopra, Pramod Bhagat, and Vandana Kataria, as well as musician Sonu Nigam, will receive the Padma Shri.

The awards are granted in a variety of disciplines/fields of activity, including as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, commerce and industry, medical, literature and education, sports, and civil service, among others.



























