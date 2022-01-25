  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Republic Day 2022: General Bipin Rawat awarded Padma Vibhushan; Padma Bhushan for Ghulam Nabi Azad

    Ahead of 73rd Republic Day, the Indian government released the list of Padma Awards -- one of the highest civilian awards of the country, in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

    Republic Day 2022 General Bipin Rawat awarded Padma Vibhushan Padma Bhushan for Ghulam Nabi Azad gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 25, 2022, 8:10 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Ahead of 73rd Republic Day, the Indian government released the list of Padma Awards -- one of the highest civilian awards of the country, in three categories ---- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

    This year, late General Bipin Rawat, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh and RadheyShyam Khemka have been awarded Padma Vibhushan (posthumously).

    Padma Bhushan awards will also be given to Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, and SII MD Cyrus Poonawalla. Bharat Biotech Chairman Krishna Ella and his co-founder wife Suchitra Ella will get the Padma Bhushan. In addition, former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee will be awarded the Padma Bhushan.

    Olympians Neeraj Chopra, Pramod Bhagat, and Vandana Kataria, as well as musician Sonu Nigam, will receive the Padma Shri.

    The awards are granted in a variety of disciplines/fields of activity, including as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, commerce and industry, medical, literature and education, sports, and civil service, among others.

    Republic Day 2022 General Bipin Rawat awarded Padma Vibhushan Padma Bhushan for Ghulam Nabi Azad gcw
    Republic Day 2022 General Bipin Rawat awarded Padma Vibhushan Padma Bhushan for Ghulam Nabi Azad gcw
    Republic Day 2022 General Bipin Rawat awarded Padma Vibhushan Padma Bhushan for Ghulam Nabi Azad gcw
    Republic Day 2022 General Bipin Rawat awarded Padma Vibhushan Padma Bhushan for Ghulam Nabi Azad gcw
    Republic Day 2022 General Bipin Rawat awarded Padma Vibhushan Padma Bhushan for Ghulam Nabi Azad gcw
    Republic Day 2022 General Bipin Rawat awarded Padma Vibhushan Padma Bhushan for Ghulam Nabi Azad gcw
    Republic Day 2022 General Bipin Rawat awarded Padma Vibhushan Padma Bhushan for Ghulam Nabi Azad gcw
    Republic Day 2022 General Bipin Rawat awarded Padma Vibhushan Padma Bhushan for Ghulam Nabi Azad gcw
    Republic Day 2022 General Bipin Rawat awarded Padma Vibhushan Padma Bhushan for Ghulam Nabi Azad gcw
    Republic Day 2022 General Bipin Rawat awarded Padma Vibhushan Padma Bhushan for Ghulam Nabi Azad gcw
    Republic Day 2022 General Bipin Rawat awarded Padma Vibhushan Padma Bhushan for Ghulam Nabi Azad gcw
    Republic Day 2022 General Bipin Rawat awarded Padma Vibhushan Padma Bhushan for Ghulam Nabi Azad gcw
    Republic Day 2022 General Bipin Rawat awarded Padma Vibhushan Padma Bhushan for Ghulam Nabi Azad gcw

    Also Read | Republic Day 2022: 6 Army personnel to be awarded Shaurya Chakra

    Also Read | 9 reasons why Republic Day 2022 celebrations will be special

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2022, 9:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Republic Day 2022 President Ram Nath Kovind addresses nation on eve of 73rd Republic Day gcw

    Republic Day 2022: President Kovind addresses nation, says 'we must remain alert, never let guard down'

    Republic Day 2022 6 Army personnel to be awarded Shaurya Chakra gcw

    Republic Day 2022: 6 Army personnel to be awarded Shaurya Chakra

    Republic Day nine reasons why 73rd RDay celebrations will be special

    9 reasons why Republic Day 2022 celebrations will be special

    Assembly Election 2022: EC allots bow and arrow symbol to Shiv Sena for upcoming polls-dnm

    Assembly Election 2022: EC allots ‘bow and arrow’ symbol to Shiv Sena for upcoming polls

    Punjab Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi to up the ante for Assembly polls with virtual campaign on January 27-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi to up the ante for Assembly polls with virtual campaign on January 27

    Recent Stories

    Republic Day 2022 Olympics Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra to be awarded Param Vishisht Seva Medal gcw

    Republic Day 2022: Olympics Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra to be awarded Param Vishisht Seva Medal

    Fit India Quiz result: Uttar Pradesh students top preliminary rounds

    Fit India Quiz result: Uttar Pradesh students top preliminary rounds

    Katrina Kaif flaunts her midriff in swimwear pics from the Maldives drb

    Katrina Kaif flaunts her midriff in swimwear pics from the Maldives

    Tennis Australian Open 2022 Matteo Berrettini rallies past Gael Monfils in 5-set thriller to face Nadal in semis

    Australian Open 2022: Matteo Berrettini rallies past Gael Monfils in 5-set thriller; to face Nadal in semis

    Republic Day 2022 President Ram Nath Kovind addresses nation on eve of 73rd Republic Day gcw

    Republic Day 2022: President Kovind addresses nation, says 'we must remain alert, never let guard down'

    Recent Videos

    UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party is a gang of goons, says Union minister Sanjeev Balyan-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party is a gang of goons, says Union minister Sanjeev Balyan

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC: When you get a clean sheet, you are always happy - HFCs Manuel Marquez on SCEB rout-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When you get a clean sheet, you are always happy - HFC's Manuel Marquez on SCEB rout

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad: SCEB tried to play good football, but some mistakes were terrible - Mario Rivera on HFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB tried to play good football, but some mistakes were terrible - Mario Rivera on HFC loss

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 Video war goes next level Congress portrays Channi as Thor PM Modi as Thanos gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Video war goes next level; Congress portrays Channi as 'Thor', PM Modi as 'Thanos'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 ITBP jawans' instrumental rendition of 'Mera Mulk, Mera Desh' will fill you with pride

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP jawans' instrumental rendition of 'Mera Mulk, Mera Desh' will fill you with pride

    Video Icon