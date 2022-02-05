  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab Election 2022: Irked senior Congress leader Manish Tewari takes a dig at party, ‘No state secret’

    The grand old party has released a list of 30-star campaigners’ for Punjab which also includes party president Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi.

    Punjab Election 2022: Irked senior Congress leader Manish Tewari takes a dig at party, No state secret-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 5, 2022, 12:50 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Not finding space in a list of star campaigners for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, an irked senior Congress leader Manish Tewari took a jibe at the party on Saturday, said he would have been “pleasantly surprised” if his name had featured in the list, and said the reason for the omission was “no state secret”.

    The grand old party has released a list of 30-star campaigners’ for Punjab which also includes party president Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi. It is pertinent to mention that Ghulam Nabi Azad and Tewari are members of the G-23 who had written to party leaders seeking an overhaul. The G-23 has also been questioning the Congress high command.

    “Sad state of affairs in Punjab Congress as they exclude a prominent senior congress leader, MP from Punjab & former minister Manish Tewari Ji from the list of star campaigners in poll bound Punjab! Such narrow minded steps will never help Congress to win elections !,” tweeted Abhijit Mukherjee.

    “I would have been pleasantly surprised if it would have been the other way around. The reasons are also no state secret,” Tewari said in response to former Congress MP Abhijeet Mukherjee, who pointed out that several senior Congress leaders had been left out of the list.

    The party has also included former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, who earlier rebelled against the Congress.

    Tewari is also the lone Hindu MP from Punjab, even though another MP from Punjab Ravneet Singh Bittu has been included in the list.

    The Punjab Assembly Election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 20 for 117 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March 2022. The last date to file nominations will be February 1 and the nomination withdrawal date has been scheduled for February 4.

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2022, 1:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Punjab Elections 2022: Congress moots compromise formula for CM face to keep Channi and Sidhu happy

    Congress moots compromise formula for Punjab CM face to keep Channi and Sidhu happy

    Gold smuggling scam accused Swapna Suresh breaks her silence, threatens to write a tell-all

    Gold smuggling scam accused Swapna Suresh breaks her silence, threatens to write a tell-all

    NEET PG 2022: Test to be held on May 21, result expected by June 20-dnm

    NEET PG 2022: Test to be held on May 21, result expected by June 20

    Fully inoculated individuals show COVID vaccine effectiveness of 99.3%: Mansukh Mandaviya-dnm

    Fully inoculated individuals show COVID vaccine effectiveness of 99.3%: Mansukh Mandaviya

    Karnataka govt further eases COVID-19 curbs; gyms, cinema halls to function with 100% capacity-dnm

    Karnataka govt further eases COVID-19 curbs; gyms, cinema halls to function with 100% capacity

    Recent Stories

    Punjab Elections 2022: Congress moots compromise formula for CM face to keep Channi and Sidhu happy

    Congress moots compromise formula for Punjab CM face to keep Channi and Sidhu happy

    Gate 2022 COVID guidelines documents required and other details you need to know gcw

    GATE 2022: COVID guidelines, documents required and other details you need to know

    Tremors felt in Jammu Kashmir Delhi NCR as earthquake of 5 dot 7 magnitude hits Afghanistan gcw

    Tremors felt in J&K, Delhi-NCR as earthquake of 5.7 magnitude hits Afghanistan

    Congress claims Modi government trying to erase Indira Gandhi's sacrifices - ADT

    Congress claims Modi government trying to erase Indira Gandhi's sacrifices

    Who is Saba Azad, the woman Hrithik Roshan is rumoured to be dating? drb

    Who is Saba Azad, the woman Hrithik Roshan is rumoured to be dating?

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 81): Kerala Blasters crown Alvaro Vazquez stunner with win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 81): Kerala Blasters crown Alvaro Vazquez stunner with win over NorthEast

    Video Icon
    US Air Force boosts Baltic air policing amid Ukraine-Russia faceoff

    US Air Force boosts Baltic air policing amid Ukraine-Russia faceoff

    Video Icon
    I believed I'm going to win it, but not by such a big margin - PR Sreejesh on World Games Athlete of the Year-ayh

    I believed I'm going to win it, but not by such a big margin - PR Sreejesh on World Games Athlete of the Year

    Video Icon
    Madhya Pradesh govt to introduce happiness subject in school syllabus-dnm

    Madhya Pradesh govt to introduce ‘happiness’ subject in school syllabus

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 80): Mumbai City settles for a point against ATK Mohun Bagan-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 80): Mumbai City settles for a point against ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon