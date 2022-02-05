Punjab Election 2022: Irked senior Congress leader Manish Tewari takes a dig at party, ‘No state secret’

The grand old party has released a list of 30-star campaigners’ for Punjab which also includes party president Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi.

Not finding space in a list of star campaigners for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, an irked senior Congress leader Manish Tewari took a jibe at the party on Saturday, said he would have been “pleasantly surprised” if his name had featured in the list, and said the reason for the omission was “no state secret”.

The grand old party has released a list of 30-star campaigners’ for Punjab which also includes party president Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi. It is pertinent to mention that Ghulam Nabi Azad and Tewari are members of the G-23 who had written to party leaders seeking an overhaul. The G-23 has also been questioning the Congress high command.

“Sad state of affairs in Punjab Congress as they exclude a prominent senior congress leader, MP from Punjab & former minister Manish Tewari Ji from the list of star campaigners in poll bound Punjab! Such narrow minded steps will never help Congress to win elections !,” tweeted Abhijit Mukherjee.

“I would have been pleasantly surprised if it would have been the other way around. The reasons are also no state secret,” Tewari said in response to former Congress MP Abhijeet Mukherjee, who pointed out that several senior Congress leaders had been left out of the list.

The party has also included former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, who earlier rebelled against the Congress.

Tewari is also the lone Hindu MP from Punjab, even though another MP from Punjab Ravneet Singh Bittu has been included in the list.

The Punjab Assembly Election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 20 for 117 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March 2022. The last date to file nominations will be February 1 and the nomination withdrawal date has been scheduled for February 4.