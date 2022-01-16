  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab Election 2022: Denied Congress ticket, miffed CM Channi's brother to fight as independent candidate

    In its first list of 86 candidates, the Congress gave the ticket to sitting legislator Gurpreet Singh GP, who is considered close to state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

    Punjab Election 2022: Denied Congress ticket, miffed CM Channi's brother to fight as independent candidate-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chandigarh, First Published Jan 16, 2022, 6:21 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Denied a Congress ticket, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's brother Dr Manohar Singh on Sunday announced that he will contest as an independent from the Bassi Pathana constituency, where the Congress has fielded its sitting MLA Gurpreet Singh.

    Manohar’s claim was denied apparently because of the party’s ‘one family, one ticket’ rule. Channi did not immediately react. Bassi Pathana falls in the Puaadh cultural region of Punjab and is seen as the home turf of Channi and his clan.

    In its first list of 86 candidates, the Congress gave the ticket to sitting legislator Gurpreet Singh GP, who is considered close to state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

    Speaking to PTI, Singh said that several prominent people of Bassi Pathana area had asked him to fight as an independent. “I will go by what they have said. There is no chance of going back and I will surely fight the polls,” he added.

    Also read: UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav seeks EC probe questioning ex-IPS officer Asim Arun's BJP induction

    He said he took the decision of contesting as an independent after meeting several councillors, village sarpanch and panch who asked him to fight the polls.

    “People told me it was wrong to give the ticket to him (Gurpreet Singh GP). He had earlier not done anything and now he has again been foisted upon,” said Singh. He also said he will talk to his brother Channi and convince him about his decision.

    In Malout and Moga, the Congress denied tickets to sitting legislator -- Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly Ajaib Singh Bhatti and Harjot Kamal respectively.

    The party is yet to declare its candidate for the Patiala Urban constituency which was represented by former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh. The party will also declare its remaining 31 seats for the 117-member Assembly soon.

    Punjab Assembly elections are slated in a single phase on February 14 and the results will be out on March 10.

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2022, 6:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mamata Banerjee seeks PM Modi's intervention as West Bengal's tableau rejected from Republic Day Parade-dnm

    Mamata Banerjee seeks PM Modi’s intervention as West Bengal's tableau rejected from Republic Day Parade

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav seeks EC probe questioning ex-IPS officer Asim Arun's BJP induction-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav seeks EC probe questioning ex-IPS officer Asim Arun's BJP induction

    Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu latest to invite Tesla CEO Elon Musk to set up manufacturing units-dnm

    Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu latest to invite Tesla CEO Elon Musk to set up manufacturing units

    From UP to MP to Kerala: Several states extend decision on closure of schools amid rising COVID cases-dnm

    From UP to MP to Kerala: Several states extend decision on closure of schools amid rising COVID cases

    UP Election 2022: Ex-minister Dara Singh Chauhan joins Samajwadi Party-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Ex-minister Dara Singh Chauhan joins Samajwadi Party

    Recent Stories

    CBI books GAIL marketing director ES Ranganathan, recovers Rs 1.3 crore in cash - ADT

    CBI books GAIL marketing director ES Ranganathan, recovers Rs 1.3 crore in cash

    Novak Djokovic deported: Defending Australian Open champion leaves Melbourne (See Pictures and Video)-ayh

    Novak Djokovic deported: Defending Australian Open champion leaves Melbourne (See Pictures and Video)

    Mamata Banerjee seeks PM Modi's intervention as West Bengal's tableau rejected from Republic Day Parade-dnm

    Mamata Banerjee seeks PM Modi’s intervention as West Bengal's tableau rejected from Republic Day Parade

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav seeks EC probe questioning ex-IPS officer Asim Arun's BJP induction-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav seeks EC probe questioning ex-IPS officer Asim Arun's BJP induction

    Keeping schools closed in view of COVID-19 not justified: World Bank Education Director-dnm

    Keeping schools closed in view of COVID-19 not justified: World Bank Education Director

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: I am the first one to give them confidence - Chennaiyin FC (CFC) captain Anirudh Thapa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: 'I am the first one to give them confidence' - Chennaiyin FC captain Anirudh Thapa

    Video Icon
    Roads like Kangana Ranaut's cheeks: Jharkhand Congress MLA promises in video message

    'Roads like Kangana Ranaut's cheeks': Jharkhand Congress MLA promises in video message

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Diwali on Makar Sankranti, say Gorakhpur residents as BJP brings Yogi Adityanath in contest

    UP Election 2022: Diwali on Makar Sankranti, say Gorakhpur residents as BJP brings Yogi Adityanath in contest

    Video Icon
    Unveiled on Army Day: New combat uniform of the Indian Army

    Unveiled on Army Day: New combat uniform of the Indian Army

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs NorthEast Utd: NEUFC can say that it played good, must continue with the same rhythm - Khalid Jamil on FCG draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: NEUFC can say that it played good, must continue with the same rhythm - Khalid Jamil

    Video Icon