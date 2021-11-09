Navjot Singh Sidhu has his way, Punjab Cabinet accepts Attorney General APS Deol's resignation

CM Channi noted that the Cabinet approved the resignation today and that it would be forwarded to the state Governor. The next Attorney General will be named tomorrow.

The resignation of Attorney General APS Deol has been accepted by the Punjab Cabinet, according to Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday. The position is expected to be filled by Wednesday. Following a Cabinet meeting, CM Channi addressed a news conference and stated that APS Deol had resigned as Punjab Attorney General a few days before. He noted that the Cabinet approved the resignation today and that it would be forwarded to the state Governor. The next Attorney General will be named tomorrow.

Acceptance of Deol's resignation comes only days after the Chief Minister appeared to support his government's top lawyer, emphasising his belief in their capacity to produce outcomes. The former cricketer, whose public battle with Amarinder Singh led the senior politician to resign as Chief Minister and later leave the Congress, had requested that APS Deol be sacked for representing two accused officers in the sacrilege and police shooting case in 2015.

It should be recalled that Punjab Congress chairman Navjot Singh Sidhu was at odds with APS Deol and campaigned for his ouster. Sidhu suggested that he would take back his resignation as Congress' Punjab president if the state government removed APS Deol from office this week. Deol was appointed as the Punjab government's top lawyer by Chief Minister Channi after his predecessor, Atul Nanda, resigned after Amarinder Singh's departure.

Deol had assailed Sidhu last week, accusing him of hindering the operation of the state government and his office, as well as "spreading disinformation to achieve political benefit." He said that Navjot Singh Sidhu was impeding the work of the government and the office of the Advocate General. He went on to say that the leader was distributing false information in order to gain political advantage over his party colleagues.

