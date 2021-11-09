  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Navjot Singh Sidhu has his way, Punjab Cabinet accepts Attorney General APS Deol's resignation

    CM Channi noted that the Cabinet approved the resignation today and that it would be forwarded to the state Governor. The next Attorney General will be named tomorrow.

    Navjot Singh Sidhu Punjab Cabinet accepts Attorney General APS Deol resignation gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Punjab, First Published Nov 9, 2021, 6:09 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The resignation of Attorney General APS Deol has been accepted by the Punjab Cabinet, according to Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday. The position is expected to be filled by Wednesday. Following a Cabinet meeting, CM Channi addressed a news conference and stated that APS Deol had resigned as Punjab Attorney General a few days before. He noted that the Cabinet approved the resignation today and that it would be forwarded to the state Governor. The next Attorney General will be named tomorrow.

    Acceptance of Deol's resignation comes only days after the Chief Minister appeared to support his government's top lawyer, emphasising his belief in their capacity to produce outcomes. The former cricketer, whose public battle with Amarinder Singh led the senior politician to resign as Chief Minister and later leave the Congress, had requested that APS Deol be sacked for representing two accused officers in the sacrilege and police shooting case in 2015.

    Also Read | Punjab Advocate General slams Sidhu, says he is derailing sacrilege case, spreading misinformation

    It should be recalled that Punjab Congress chairman Navjot Singh Sidhu was at odds with APS Deol and campaigned for his ouster. Sidhu suggested that he would take back his resignation as Congress' Punjab president if the state government removed APS Deol from office this week. Deol was appointed as the Punjab government's top lawyer by Chief Minister Channi after his predecessor, Atul Nanda, resigned after Amarinder Singh's departure.

    Deol had assailed Sidhu last week, accusing him of hindering the operation of the state government and his office, as well as "spreading disinformation to achieve political benefit." He said that Navjot Singh Sidhu was impeding the work of the government and the office of the Advocate General. He went on to say that the leader was distributing false information in order to gain political advantage over his party colleagues.

    Also Read | Ghar wapsi: Navjot Singh Sidhu withdraws his resignation as Punjab Congress chief

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2021, 6:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Author Balan Putheri receives Padma Shri amid news of wife's demise VPN

    Author Balan Putheri receives Padma Shri amid news of wife's demise

    Video Icon
    Govt announces 96 countries mutually agree to recognise vaccine certificates with India gcw

    Govt announces 96 countries mutually agree to recognise vaccine certificates with India

    Video Icon
    Nawab Malik to drop hydrogen bomb on Nov 10 exposing Devendra Fadnavis links with underworld gcw

    Nawab Malik to drop 'hydrogen bomb' on Nov 10 exposing Devendra Fadnavis' links with underworld

    Video Icon
    Chennai rains: IMD issues red alert as heaviest rains continue to batter Chennai; toll rises to five-dnm

    Chennai rains: IMD issues red alert as heaviest rains continue to batter Chennai; toll rises to five

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurate country's first world-class railway station in Bhopal on Nov 15 gcw

    PM Modi to inaugurate country's 'first world-class railway station' in Bhopal's Habibganj on Nov 15

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Instagram to charge Rs 89 to offer exclusive content gcw

    Instagram to charge Rs 89 to offer exclusive content, stories?

    Video Icon
    Author Balan Putheri receives Padma Shri amid news of wife's demise VPN

    Author Balan Putheri receives Padma Shri amid news of wife's demise

    Video Icon
    Maruti Suzuki dominates top 10 selling cars list Tata Motors Punch take 10 spot gcw

    Maruti Suzuki dominates top 10 selling cars list, occupy first 4 slots; Tata Motors’ Punch takes 10th spot

    Video Icon
    Govt announces 96 countries mutually agree to recognise vaccine certificates with India gcw

    Govt announces 96 countries mutually agree to recognise vaccine certificates with India

    Video Icon
    Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash gets upset on Karan Kundrra: I am not your girlfriend SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash gets upset on Karan Kundrra: I am not your girlfriend

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    its now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in portugal europe work from home

    It's now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in this country

    Video Icon
    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ Study

    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ: Study

    Video Icon
    Abu Dhabi issues new rules law on marriage divorce inheritance child custody for non Muslims

    Decoded: Abu Dhabi's new laws on civil marriage, divorce, child custody for non-Muslims

    Video Icon
    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba journey From selling oranges to building a school newpadpu mangalore karnataka

    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba's journey: From selling oranges to building a school

    Video Icon
    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager-ayh

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager

    Video Icon