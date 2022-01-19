PM Modi to host first India-Central Asia Summit virtually on January 27

The Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would hold the inaugural India-Central Asia Summit in a virtual format on January 27. The conference will be attended by the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, according to the MEA. According to the statement, this would be the first interaction of its type between India and the Central Asian countries at the level of leaders. The inaugural India-Central Asia Summit reflects India's increased engagement with Central Asian countries, which are part of India's "extended neighbourhood," according to the MEA.

The leaders are likely to debate strategies to elevate India-Central Asia ties to new heights during the inaugural India-Central Asia Summit, according to the MEA. They are also anticipated to discuss regional and international topics of mutual concern, including the growing regional security situation. According to the statement, the summit symbolises the emphasis that the leaders of India and Central Asian countries have on a comprehensive and long-term India-Central Asia collaboration.

In 2015, Prime Minister Modi undertook a historical tour to all Central Asian countries. Following then, there have been high-level exchanges at bilateral and international forums.

The establishment of the India-Central Asia Dialogue at the level of Foreign Ministers, the third edition held in New Delhi from December 18-20, 2021, has contributed momentum to India-Central Asia ties, according to the MEA. The participation of the secretaries of Central Asian nations' National Security Councils in the Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan, held in New Delhi on November 10, 2021, highlighted a shared regional strategy to Afghanistan.

