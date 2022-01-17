India becoming new, attractive investment destination for the world: PM Modi at World Economic Forum’s Davos

“India is moving forward with great strength and vigour. We have recently completed the enormous task of administering 160 crore vaccine doses,” PM Modi said.

PM Narendra Modi on Monday delivered the ‘state of the world’ address virtually at the World Economic Forum, Davos and started his speech by stating that India is celebrating its 75th year of Independence and also the administration of 156 crore vaccine doses in the country. India has gifted the world a bouquet of hope.

PM Modi further said, “The upcoming G20 Summit will be very important because now we are looking at how the economy and supply chain will function post the corona period.” “In this period of Corona, India showcased its strength by providing free food to more than 80 crore of our citizens. I am sure in the times to come India will fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the world.”

PM Modi said, “India is fighting another Covid wave with caution, while maintaining economic growth. Today India is the world's third largest pharma producer, pharmacy to the world. India worked on multiple reforms during Covid times.”

“In the COVID times, we have seen how India following the vision of 'One Earth, One Health' is saving crores of lives by giving essential medicines and vaccines to many countries,” PM Modi added.

Talking about the unicorns in India, PM Modi said, “Today, India is sending a record number of software engineers to the world and over 50 lakh software developers are working in India. India currently houses the third highest unicorns globally.”

He stated that India was once known for licence raj; today, we're encouraging ease of doing business, reducing government involvement in businesses.

“This is the best time to invest in India - given India's adaptability to new tech. Today, India's youth have a new energy for entrepreneurship. In 2014, there were just a few hundred registered startups. Today, the number has crossed 60,000, several of them unicorns,” PM Modi stated.

“India's growth period of next 25 years will be green and clean, and also sustainable and reliable. Last year alone, we have reduced more than 25 thousand compliances.”

PM Modi further said, “On path to make India self-reliant, our focus not only on making processes easier, but also to incentivise investment and production.”

“India focused on reforms in right way; global experts have praised our decisions and we will fulfil world's expectations. The entrepreneurship spirit that Indians have, the ability to adopt new technology, can give new energy to each of our global partners. That's why this is the best time to invest in India,” PM Modi stated.

“India's policies, decision making based not just on present needs, but also on goals of next 25 years,” PM Modi said at Davos Agenda summit.

Addressing the virtual conference, PM Modi said, “All countries must work together on cryptocurrency. Technology attached behind crypto makes it impossible for any one country to manage all challenges related with this digital currency.”

The event is being attended by top industry leaders, international organisations and civil society.