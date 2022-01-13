PM Modi to hold review meeting on COVID with chief ministers on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a video conference with Chief Ministers from all states at 4.30 pm to discuss the country's COVID situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a video conference with Chief Ministers from all states at 4.30 pm to discuss the country's COVID situation. During today's COVID review meeting with chief ministers, PM Modi will assess the number of COVID/Omicron cases in the country and discuss strategies to combat the deadly virus's spread. According to sources, the Prime Minister will address state-specific problems, best practices, and public health responses during the meeting.

On Sunday, PM Narendra Modi presided over a conference to review India's COVID-19 issue. He also went over India's logistics, vaccination campaign, and medical infrastructure readiness to deal with Omicron and COVID-19 patients.

Following the recent meeting, PM Modi emphasised the need of ensuring COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, such as mask wear and social isolation, as efforts to restrict COVID-19 spread. He also emphasised the containment and supervision of high-density clusters and promised states and union territories of the Centre's help.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dr VK Paul, a member of the NITI Aayog, warned that the illness caused by the Omicron form of coronavirus should not be regarded as a regular cold and should not be taken lightly. "Because it is highly transmissible, Omicron is replacing the Delta version of COVID-19. It should be classified as a common cold. Normally, the transmission or spread of a pandemic would take longer, but due to the high transmissibility, it has been quite quick this time," he stated this during a press conference held by the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday reported 2,47,417 fresh COVID cases, which is 27% higher than Wednesday and 84,825 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Additionally, the Omicron tally stands at 5,488.

