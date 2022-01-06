PM Modi security lapse: President Ram Nath Kovind expresses concern, to meet PM shortly

Government sources have said that President Ram Nath Kovind expressed concern on the security breach in PM’s Punjab visit and will meet the Prime Minister shortly.

President Ram Nath Kovind expressed concern over the massive security lapse of PM Modi’s convoy in Punjab due to which his Ferozepur rally had to be cancelled on Wednesday. According to the Union Home Ministry in a statement, around 30 kms away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the Prime Minister's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protesters. The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes.

Calling it a massive breach, the Centre said that the SPG is responsible for proximate security but overall security must be ensured by state police. “Farmers’ intention to protest was made clear a few days ago. It didn’t come as a surprise. Yet no step was taken to sanitise the route that PM was to take as is the protocol,” it added.

Meanwhile addressing a press conference after the major security lapse, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi claimed, ‘all security arrangements had been made’, and expressed ‘regret’ that the PM had to return. He refuted the Centre’s claim of a ‘security lapse’.

“No security lapse. PM’s road plans were made at the last minute. He was supposed to go by helicopter. I was up late at night overseeing security arrangements for his rally. 70,000 chairs were put up for rally but only 700 people turned up,” Channi said reacting to the incident.

The Chief Minister said the PM’s motorcade was stopped when someone parked a cart on the road where Modi was travelling. “It was a natural, there is no security breach,” he asserted.

