  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi security lapse: President Ram Nath Kovind expresses concern, to meet PM shortly

    Government sources have said that President Ram Nath Kovind expressed concern on the security breach in PM’s Punjab visit and will meet the Prime Minister shortly.

    PM Modi security lapse: President Ram Nath Kovind expresses concern, to meet PM shortly-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 6, 2022, 1:02 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    President Ram Nath Kovind expressed concern over the massive security lapse of PM Modi’s convoy in Punjab due to which his Ferozepur rally had to be cancelled on Wednesday. According to the Union Home Ministry in a statement, around 30 kms away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the Prime Minister's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protesters. The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes.

    Government sources have said that President Ram Nath Kovind expressed concern on the security breach in PM’s Punjab visit and will meet the Prime Minister shortly.

    Calling it a massive breach, the Centre said that the SPG is responsible for proximate security but overall security must be ensured by state police. “Farmers’ intention to protest was made clear a few days ago. It didn’t come as a surprise. Yet no step was taken to sanitise the route that PM was to take as is the protocol,” it added.

    Also read: PM Modi security lapse: 'Punjab Police is responsible for this mess'

    Meanwhile addressing a press conference after the major security lapse, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi claimed, ‘all security arrangements had been made’, and expressed ‘regret’ that the PM had to return. He refuted the Centre’s claim of a ‘security lapse’.

    “No security lapse. PM’s road plans were made at the last minute. He was supposed to go by helicopter. I was up late at night overseeing security arrangements for his rally. 70,000 chairs were put up for rally but only 700 people turned up,” Channi said reacting to the incident.

    The Chief Minister said the PM’s motorcade was stopped when someone parked a cart on the road where Modi was travelling. “It was a natural, there is no security breach,” he asserted.

    Also read: PM Modi's security lapse: Supreme Court hearing on Friday, Punjab govt orders probe

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2022, 1:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bulli Bai' app case: Delhi Police arrest main conspirator from Assam - ADT

    'Bulli Bai' app case: Delhi Police arrest main conspirator from Assam

    Delhi High Court quashes BJP MP Subramanian Swamy plea seeking Air India disinvestment process-dnm

    Delhi High Court quashes BJP MP Subramanian Swamy plea seeking Air India disinvestment process

    PM Modi security lapse Supreme Court hearing on Friday Punjab govt orders probe gcw

    PM Modi's security lapse: Supreme Court hearing on Friday, Punjab govt orders probe

    Samajwadi Chief Akhilesh Yadav calls off Ayodhya event over COVID-19 surge in state - ADT

    Samajwadi Chief Akhilesh Yadav calls off Ayodhya event over COVID-19 surge in state

    Karnataka COVID blast: Demand for withdrawal of weekend curfew grows louder-ycb

    Karnataka COVID blast: Demand for withdrawal of weekend curfew grows louder

    Recent Stories

    AirPods Pro 2 to come with lossless audio support sound making charging case gcw

    AirPods Pro 2 to come with lossless audio support, sound making charging case?

    Bulli Bai' app case: Delhi Police arrest main conspirator from Assam - ADT

    'Bulli Bai' app case: Delhi Police arrest main conspirator from Assam

    ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India squad announced; Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey left out-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India squad announced; Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey left out

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi likely to return to India in second week of January: Reports - ADT

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi likely to return to India in second week of January: Reports

    Ranveer Singh's 83 to release in OTT soon; check out it's box-office collections RCB

    Ranveer Singh's 83 to release in OTT soon; check out it's box-office collections

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan needs more time to learn and adapt to the new philosophy - Juan Ferrando on Hyderabad FC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan needs more time to learn and adapt to the new philosophy - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Navy captain Amy Bauernschmidt becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier

    Navy captain Amy Bauernschmidt becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 49): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Bengaluru FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 49): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Bengaluru FC 1-1

    Video Icon
    British Sikh Army officer Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FCs ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli on SC East Bengal tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru's ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon