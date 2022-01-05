Ex DGP decodes route through which PM passes, responsibilities of state police, SPG following security lapse

PM Modi was forced to cancel his scheduled visit to Punjab's Ferozepur to address a rally following a major security breach. The convoy was blocked around 30 km from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala by some protesters.

A major security lapse caused Prime Minister Narendra Modi to return to Bhatinda airport amid huge threat as his cavalcade was stuck on a flyover in Punjab on Wednesday for nearly 15-20 minutes due to farmers blocking the road. Private cars were also seen approaching the cavalcade, which was a major security lapse.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a detailed report on PM Modi's security breach in Punjab that took place on Wednesday. “Such dereliction of security procedure in the Prime Minister’s visit is totally unacceptable and accountability will be fixed,” Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.

Massive controversy erupted as BJP and Congress locked horns over the incident and many questions were raised. The Prime Minister's convoy moved forward only after the Punjab DGP confirmed the completion of security arrangements. Even after this, the PM had to return due to the presence of protesters on his route.

According to sources in the Government of India, only the Punjab Police was aware of the route the PM was taking. We bring you expert advice on how there was a major security lapse and what should have been the protocol followed by states on PM Modi’s visit.

Asianet News spoke to NK Tripathi, former DGP of Madhya Pradesh, regarding the security breach and he stated that it was completely the fault of the Punjab DGP and the intelligence agencies there.

What is the standard operating procedure for the PM’s security? Let’s take a look:

Local police’s responsibility to clear the route: Wherever the PM goes, the responsibility lies with the local police to clear the route. If the police cannot do this, then the Special Protection Group (SPG) should be informed about it, so that some alternative arrangements are made. Wherever the Prime Minister of India wants to go, you will have to make arrangements for him, said former DGP of Madhya Pradesh NK Tripathi.

Security in two phases: The security of the Prime Minister is given in two phases. The SPG is responsible for the safety and security of the Prime Minister. The elite commando force is responsible for providing proximate security to the Prime Minister. This means that the immediate cordon around the PM is that of SPG personnel.

However, though the proximate security is the SPG’s responsibility, the perimeter is to be secured by the state police in case the PM travels. What this entails is that the route that the PM is scheduled to take must be finalised and sanitised by the state police and then shared with the SPG.

Who is responsible for this incident?

The former DGP of MP held the state police completely responsible for this incident. The DGP should have monitored how the state police have made arrangements for the PM's visit. Keeping the road route safe for the PM’s travel is the responsibility of the state police, so the DGP should have deployed extra force using the state’s resources, former DGP said.

‘Never have such incidents occurred before’

The former DGP said never has such an incident happened before when the Prime Minister of the country had to return due to a major security breach. The role played by the Punjab Police in this case was not up to the mark and was a failure of the intelligence agencies, Tripathi said.

PM's security arrangements: The local police make security arrangements 4 to 5 hours prior to the PM’s visit and policemen are stationed at a distance of 50 to 100 meters on both sides of the streets all along the route the PM’s convoy will take. There will be a complete ban on public movement on that route 10 to 15 minutes before the PM's convoy passes.

