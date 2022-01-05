  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ex DGP decodes route through which PM passes, responsibilities of state police, SPG following security lapse

    PM Modi was forced to cancel his scheduled visit to Punjab's Ferozepur to address a rally following a major security breach. The convoy was blocked around 30 km from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala by some protesters.

    Ex DGP decodes route through which PM passes, responsibilities of state police, SPG following security lapse-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 5, 2022, 9:34 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    A major security lapse caused Prime Minister Narendra Modi to return to Bhatinda airport amid huge threat as his cavalcade was stuck on a flyover in Punjab on Wednesday for nearly 15-20 minutes due to farmers blocking the road. Private cars were also seen approaching the cavalcade, which was a major security lapse.

    PM Modi was forced to cancel his scheduled visit to Punjab's Ferozepur to address a rally following a major security breach. The convoy was blocked around 30 km from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala by some protesters.

    The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a detailed report on PM Modi's security breach in Punjab that took place on Wednesday. “Such dereliction of security procedure in the Prime Minister’s visit is totally unacceptable and accountability will be fixed,” Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.

    Massive controversy erupted as BJP and Congress locked horns over the incident and many questions were raised. The Prime Minister's convoy moved forward only after the Punjab DGP confirmed the completion of security arrangements. Even after this, the PM had to return due to the presence of protesters on his route.

    Also read: PM Modi security lapse: Questions arise why CM, Chief Secretary, and DGP did not receive PM

    According to sources in the Government of India, only the Punjab Police was aware of the route the PM was taking. We bring you expert advice on how there was a major security lapse and what should have been the protocol followed by states on PM Modi’s visit.

    Asianet News spoke to NK Tripathi, former DGP of Madhya Pradesh, regarding the security breach and he stated that it was completely the fault of the Punjab DGP and the intelligence agencies there.

    What is the standard operating procedure for the PM’s security? Let’s take a look:

    Local police’s responsibility to clear the route: Wherever the PM goes, the responsibility lies with the local police to clear the route. If the police cannot do this, then the Special Protection Group (SPG) should be informed about it, so that some alternative arrangements are made. Wherever the Prime Minister of India wants to go, you will have to make arrangements for him, said former DGP of Madhya Pradesh NK Tripathi.

    Security in two phases: The security of the Prime Minister is given in two phases. The SPG is responsible for the safety and security of the Prime Minister. The elite commando force is responsible for providing proximate security to the Prime Minister. This means that the immediate cordon around the PM is that of SPG personnel.

    However, though the proximate security is the SPG’s responsibility, the perimeter is to be secured by the state police in case the PM travels. What this entails is that the route that the PM is scheduled to take must be finalised and sanitised by the state police and then shared with the SPG.

    Also read: 'Thank your CM, returned to Bathinda airport alive’: PM Modi's message after major security lapse

    Who is responsible for this incident?

    The former DGP of MP held the state police completely responsible for this incident. The DGP should have monitored how the state police have made arrangements for the PM's visit. Keeping the road route safe for the PM’s travel is the responsibility of the state police, so the DGP should have deployed extra force using the state’s resources, former DGP said.

    ‘Never have such incidents occurred before’

    The former DGP said never has such an incident happened before when the Prime Minister of the country had to return due to a major security breach. The role played by the Punjab Police in this case was not up to the mark and was a failure of the intelligence agencies, Tripathi said.

    PM's security arrangements: The local police make security arrangements 4 to 5 hours prior to the PM’s visit and policemen are stationed at a distance of 50 to 100 meters on both sides of the streets all along the route the PM’s convoy will take. There will be a complete ban on public movement on that route 10 to 15 minutes before the PM's convoy passes.   

    Also read: Major lapse in PM Modi's security in Bathinda; MHA blames Punjab government

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2022, 9:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi security lapse: Congress erupts with joy, tweets Modi ji, How's the Josh?; BJP retorts furiously-dnm

    PM Modi security lapse: Congress erupts with joy, tweets ‘Modi ji, How's the Josh?’; BJP retorts furiously

    PM Modi security lapse: Questions arise why CM, Chief Secretary, and DGP did not receive PM-dnm

    PM Modi security lapse: Questions arise why CM, Chief Secretary, and DGP did not receive PM

    Feel-good activists orchestrating attacks on Narendra Modi government, say 32 ex-diplomats in open letter

    Feel-good activists orchestrating attacks on Narendra Modi government, say 32 ex-diplomats in open letter

    Thank your CM, returned to Bhatinda airport alive: PM Modi's message after major security lapse-dnm

    'Thank your CM, returned to Bathinda airport alive’: PM Modi's message after major security lapse

    Union Health Ministry clarifies that booster dose be the same as the first two - ADT

    Centre clears 'no mix-match vaccine' for precautionary dose

    Recent Stories

    Celebs spotting: Kareena Kapoor to Poonam Pandey and more snapped in style RCB

    Celebs spotting: Kareena Kapoor to Poonam Pandey and more snapped in style

    PM Modi security lapse: Congress erupts with joy, tweets Modi ji, How's the Josh?; BJP retorts furiously-dnm

    PM Modi security lapse: Congress erupts with joy, tweets ‘Modi ji, How's the Josh?’; BJP retorts furiously

    Great team work: PR Sreejesh credits hockey squad for World Games Athlete of the Year 2021 nomination-ayh

    'Great team work': PR Sreejesh credits hockey squad for World Games Athlete of the Year 2021 nomination

    OH NO, Salman Khan gets trolled for his fat-tummy; netizens call him unfit and unhealthy RCB

    OH NO, Salman Khan gets trolled for his fat-tummy; netizens call him unfit and unhealthy

    Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic's medical exemption for participation draws backlash-ayh

    Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic's medical exemption for participation draws backlash

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan needs more time to learn and adapt to the new philosophy - Juan Ferrando on Hyderabad FC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan needs more time to learn and adapt to the new philosophy - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Navy captain Amy Bauernschmidt becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier

    Navy captain Amy Bauernschmidt becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 49): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Bengaluru FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 49): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Bengaluru FC 1-1

    Video Icon
    British Sikh Army officer Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FCs ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli on SC East Bengal tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru's ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon