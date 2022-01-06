PM Modi's security lapse: Supreme Court hearing on Friday, Punjab govt orders probe

The Punjab government has formed a high-level committee to look into the failures during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ferozepur on Wednesday. Justice (Retd) Mehtab Singh Gill, Principal Secretary, Home Affairs, and Justice Anurag Verma will serve on the Committee. According to the source, the Committee's conclusions will be presented in three days.

Due to a farmer protest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was stopped on a flyover in Punjab for about 20 minutes on Wednesday. The cavalcade had come to a halt, and private vehicles could be seen approaching, creating a huge security danger. As PM Modi's car remained stalled on the flyover, SPG soldiers sprung into action and encircled his vehicle to avert any mishaps. Soon after the event, the Ministry of Home Affairs sent a harsh letter accusing the Punjab administration of failing to deploy sufficient security to safeguard any road traffic.

.