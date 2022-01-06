  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi's security lapse: Supreme Court hearing on Friday, Punjab govt orders probe

    Justice (Retd) Mehtab Singh Gill, Principal Secretary, Home Affairs, and Justice Anurag Verma will serve on the Committee. 

    PM Modi security lapse Supreme Court hearing on Friday Punjab govt orders probe gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 6, 2022, 11:30 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Punjab government has formed a high-level committee to look into the failures during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ferozepur on Wednesday. Justice (Retd) Mehtab Singh Gill, Principal Secretary, Home Affairs, and Justice Anurag Verma will serve on the Committee. According to the source, the Committee's conclusions will be presented in three days.

    Due to a farmer protest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was stopped on a flyover in Punjab for about 20 minutes on Wednesday. The cavalcade had come to a halt, and private vehicles could be seen approaching, creating a huge security danger. As PM Modi's car remained stalled on the flyover, SPG soldiers sprung into action and encircled his vehicle to avert any mishaps. Soon after the event, the Ministry of Home Affairs sent a harsh letter accusing the Punjab administration of failing to deploy sufficient security to safeguard any road traffic.
    .

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2022, 11:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samajwadi Chief Akhilesh Yadav calls off Ayodhya event over COVID-19 surge in state - ADT

    Samajwadi Chief Akhilesh Yadav calls off Ayodhya event over COVID-19 surge in state

    Karnataka COVID blast: Demand for withdrawal of weekend curfew grows louder-ycb

    Karnataka COVID blast: Demand for withdrawal of weekend curfew grows louder

    Ex DGP decodes route through which PM passes, responsibilities of state police, SPG following security lapse-dnm

    PM Modi security lapse: 'Punjab Police is responsible for this mess'

    PM Modi security lapse: Congress erupts with joy, tweets Modi ji, How's the Josh?; BJP retorts furiously-dnm

    PM Modi security lapse: Congress erupts with joy, tweets ‘Modi ji, How's the Josh?’; BJP retorts furiously

    PM Modi security lapse: Questions arise why CM, Chief Secretary, and DGP did not receive PM-dnm

    PM Modi security lapse: Questions arise why CM, Chief Secretary, and DGP did not receive PM

    Recent Stories

    Jammu and Kashmir IMD issues avalanche warning, asks people to take precaution as Valley receives snowfall gcw

    J&K: IMD issues avalanche warning, asks people to take precaution as Valley receives snowfall

    Anushka Sharma announces new sports biopic Chakda Xpress on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami watch the teaser drb

    Anushka Sharma announces new sports biopic ‘Chakda Xpress’ on life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami; watch teaser

    Bihar 84 year old man claims he received COVID 19 vaccine several times Details inside gcw

    Bihar: 84-year-old man claims he received COVID-19 vaccine several times; Details inside

    Samajwadi Chief Akhilesh Yadav calls off Ayodhya event over COVID-19 surge in state - ADT

    Samajwadi Chief Akhilesh Yadav calls off Ayodhya event over COVID-19 surge in state

    Tennis Australian Open 2022 Novak Djokovic launches court bid against Australia deportation

    Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic launches court bid against deportation

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan needs more time to learn and adapt to the new philosophy - Juan Ferrando on Hyderabad FC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan needs more time to learn and adapt to the new philosophy - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Navy captain Amy Bauernschmidt becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier

    Navy captain Amy Bauernschmidt becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 49): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Bengaluru FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 49): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Bengaluru FC 1-1

    Video Icon
    British Sikh Army officer Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FCs ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli on SC East Bengal tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru's ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon