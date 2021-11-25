UP Election 2022: PM Modi lays foundation stone for Noida International Airport

NIA will help decongest the Indira Gandhi International Airport and will be the fifth international airport in the politically crucial northern state.

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections in 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of what is being touted as Asia's largest airport, Noida International Airport (NIA), in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar which is being projected as a sign of development for residents of the state.

Once completed, the airport will be the second international airport to come up in Delhi National Capital Region. NIA will help decongest the Indira Gandhi International Airport and will be the fifth international airport in the politically crucial northern state.

PM Modi addressing the gathering said I congratulate every person of Uttar Pradesh for Noida International Airport.

"The airport will become a model of connectivity as every mode of transportation will be available here. Jewar is now on international map, it will change lives of local people. It will benefit crores of people of Delhi-NCR, western UP," PM Modi said after laying foundation stone for Noida International Airport in Jewar.

He further said, "Noida International Airport will give new employment opportunities to thousands of people of western UP. After 7 decades, UP getting what it always deserved; with efforts of double-engine govt, UP turning into country's most connected region."

"Noida International Airport will be the largest centre of repair, maintenance, & operation of aircraft. A facility for maintenance, repair and overhaul of aircraft will be built in the area of 40 acres here, which will provide employment to hundred of youths," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted from his official Twitter handle and wrote, “The foundation stone of the world's fourth largest international airport ‘Noida International Airport’ was laid by the respectable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji.”

All major nearby roads and highways like the Yamuna Expressway, Western Peripheral Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and others will be connected to the airport. It will also be linked to the planned Delhi-Varanasi High-Speed Rail, enabling the journey between Delhi and the airport in only 21 minutes.

The airport is among the promises made by the BJP government, which is eyeing a return to power in Uttar Pradesh in next year’s Assembly elections. The chief minister has announced that it will be completed by 2024 — before the next General Elections are held.