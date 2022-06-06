PM Modi launches Jan Samarth portal, Here's all you need to know

This portal will serve as a one-stop-shop for the youth and middle class. It will be crucial in self-employment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the Jan Samarth Portal, the national portal for credit-linked government schemes, during the 'Iconic Week Celebrations' of the Ministries of Finance and Corporate Affairs at Vigyan Bhawan.

While at the event, PM Modi stated, "By reducing compliances by over 30,000, abolishing over a thousand laws, and decriminalising several provisions of the Companies Act, we have ensured that Indian companies grow and reach new heights."

PM Modi stressed, "This portal will make the lives of students, entrepreneurs, businessmen, and farmers easier, but it will also assist them in realising their dreams. Moreover, students will learn which government programmes will benefit them the most and how to apply for them.

This portal will serve as a one-stop-shop for the youth and middle class. It will be crucial in self-employment.

PM Modi added, "India has also worked on various dimensions in the last eight years. The increased public participation in the country during this period provided an impetus to the country's development."

The Prime Minister's Office stated, "The Jan Samarth Portal is a one-stop digital portal connecting various government credit schemes. It is a first-of-its-kind platform that connects beneficiaries with lenders directly. The main goal of the Jan Samarth portal is to promote inclusive growth and development in various sectors by guiding and providing them with the appropriate types of government benefits via simple and easy digital processes." In addition, the portal ensures complete coverage of all linked schemes.

Learn about the Jan Samarth Portal:

It is a digital platform that connects thirteen Credit Linked Government Schemes. Beneficiaries can use this to digitally check their eligibility in a few simple steps, apply online under an eligible scheme, and receive digital approval. The platform has four loan categories and over 125 lenders.

Here's how to apply for the scheme:

There are currently four loan categories: education, Agri infrastructure, livelihood, and business activity, with various schemes listed under each loan category on the portal. You must first check eligibility for your preferred loan category by answering a few simple questions. Then, if you are eligible under any of the schemes, you may choose to apply online to receive digital approval.

After determining eligibility for the preferred loan, anyone can apply for it.

Required documents to apply for the scheme:

Each scheme has its own set of documentation requirements. The basic documents required to apply online on the portal are listed below. The applicant must also provide some basic information.

1) Aadhaar Number

2) Voter ID

3) PAN

4) Bank statements etc.

PM Modi also unveiled a special series of Rs 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10, and Rs 20 coins at the event. These coins have been designed to be accessible to blind or visually impaired people. According to the finance ministry, these special series of coins will have the theme of the AKAM (Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav) logo and will also be easily identifiable to visually impaired persons.

According to the PM, the coins will constantly remind people of Amrit Kaal's goals and inspire them to contribute to the nation's development.



Also Read: Save Soil Movement: PM Modi lauds India's efforts to protect environment

Also Read: Adani Group to invest Rs 70,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh, create 30,000 jobs

Also Read: PM Modi to lay foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 80,000 crore in UP; Know detailed itinerary