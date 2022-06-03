Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi to lay foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 80,000 crore in UP; Know detailed itinerary

    The projects, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), include agricultural and allied industries, IT and electronics, MSME, manufacturing, renewable energy, pharma, tourism, defence & aerospace, and handloom & textiles, among others.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 3, 2022, 10:12 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will dedicate many projects in Uttar Pradesh. Today, Prime Minister Modi will attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the third Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit. The prime minister will lay the groundwork for 1,406 projects in the state valued more than Rs 80,000 crore.

    Check out PM Modi's schedule here:

    • The Prime Minister will arrive in Lucknow at 11 a.m. to attend the Ground Breaking Ceremony @3.0 of the UP Investors Summit, according to the Prime Minister's office.
    • Around 1:45 p.m., Prime Minister Modi will arrive in Kanpur's Paraunkh hamlet, where he will accompany President Ram Nath Kovind to Pathri Mata Mandir.
    • They will visit Dr. BR Ambedkar Bhawan at 2 PM, followed by a visit to Milan Kendra around 2:15 PM. The Kendra is the President's ancestral home, which was donated to the public and renovated into a community centre (Milan Kendra).
    • They will next attend a public function at Paraunkh village around 2:30 PM.

    Also Read | Opinion: 8 years on, PM Modi continues to deliver what India needs

    The ceremony will be attended by prominent industry executives from throughout the country. Leading industrialists such as Gautam Adani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sajjan Jindal, and Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's son, are expected to attend the event, according to UP government officials.

    On Friday morning, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter and wrote, "Under the leadership of revered Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, 'New India of New Uttar Pradesh' has emerged as the top investment destination in the country. The investor enthusiasm for Ground Breaking Ceremony 3.0 is concrete evidence of this. This ceremony would give wings to the dreams of 'New Uttar Pradesh.'"

    आर्थिक व औद्योगिक विकास के सुपथ पर दौड़ते 'नए भारत' के 'नए उत्तर प्रदेश' के Ground Breaking Ceremony 3.0 में पधार रहे उद्योग जगत के समस्त निवेशक बंधुओं का हार्दिक स्वागत एवं अभिनंदन है।

    — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 3, 2022

    Also read: Honour to meet PM Modi, says world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen, other medallists 

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2022, 10:12 AM IST
