Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Save Soil Movement: PM Modi lauds India's efforts to protect environment

    Modi made the remark during a presentation on the 'Save Soil Movement,' which coincided with World Environment Day, citing a number of actions done by his administration to safeguard the environment, claiming its efforts have been multi-dimensional despite the country's minimal contribution in climate change.

    Save Soil Movement PM Modi lauds India s efforts to protect environment gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 5, 2022, 2:30 PM IST

    PM Narendra Modi stated at an Isha Foundation event that all measures implemented by the Centre over the previous eight years have assisted environmental conservation in some form. On the occasion of World Environment Day, PM Modi conducted a discussion with Sadhguru on "building a conscious planet" on Friday morning.

    "Swachh Bharat Mission or programmes relating to waste to wealth, development of modern sewage treatment facilities in cities under AMRUT mission, campaign to eliminate single-use plastic or Ganga cleaning campaign under Namami Gange, India's environmental initiatives," stated the prime minister.

    PM Modi spoke regarding the government's soil conservation initiatives and said, "The country has worked tirelessly to preserve the land. We have concentrated on five major issues in order to conserve the soil." He then outlined a five-point plan to safeguard the soil. He said that India has met its aim of 10% ethanol blending in gasoline five months ahead of schedule. 

    Also Read | What Sadhguru, on 'Save Soil' mission, told the Saudis in Riyadh

    Modi made the remark during a presentation on the 'Save Soil Movement,' which coincided with World Environment Day, citing a number of actions done by his administration to safeguard the environment, claiming its efforts have been multi-dimensional despite the country's minimal contribution in climate change.

    The increase in ethanol blending in gasoline from 2% in 2014 to 10% today has cut carbon emissions by 27 lakh tonnes and saved Rs 41,000 crore in currency reserves. Farmers have also received Rs 40,000 crore in revenue as a result of this, he added.

    In his statement, the prime minister stated that India has met its aim of generating 40% of its installed electricity from non-fossil fuel sources nine years ahead of schedule. The 'Save Soil Movement' is a global movement to raise awareness about declining soil health and inspire a deliberate reaction to enhance it, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev launched the initiative in March by embarking on a 100-day motorbike tour through 27 nations, it said, adding that June 5 marked the 75th day of the expedition.

    Also Read | After bike-ride through 26 nations, Sadhguru enters India with 'Save Soil' message

    Modi stated that India's forest cover has increased by nearly 20,000 square kilometres in the previous eight years, with animal populations also increasing at an unprecedented rate.

    Last Updated Jun 5, 2022, 2:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar treks 18 km in Uttarakhand to reach remote polling station assess challenges gcw

    Chief Election Commissioner treks 18 km in Uttarakhand to reach remote polling station, assess challenges

    Hyderabad gangrape case Police arrest fourth accused one still absconding gcw

    Hyderabad gangrape case: Police arrest fourth accused, one still absconding

    Assam CM himanta biswa sarma rebuts AAP s graft charges says my wife did not take single penny gcw

    ‘My wife didn’t take a single penny’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma rebuts AAP’s graft charges

    No respite for Delhi as heatwave returns Yellow alert issued as national capital sizzles at 47 Deg C gcw

    No respite for Delhi as heatwave returns; Yellow alert issued as national capital sizzles at 47 Deg C

    Amarinder Singh hints at more resignations after 5 senior leaders join BJP calls it tip of iceberg gcw

    Amarinder Singh hints at more resignations after 5 leaders join BJP, calls it 'tip of iceberg'

    Recent Stories

    Pictures Karisma Kapoor (47) flaunts her beach body in black bikini RBA

    Pictures: Karisma Kapoor (47) flaunts her beach body in black bikini

    Who is the woman Gerard Pique is accused of cheating Shakira with? Details here snt

    Who is the woman Gerard Pique is accused of cheating Shakira with? Details here

    Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar treks 18 km in Uttarakhand to reach remote polling station assess challenges gcw

    Chief Election Commissioner treks 18 km in Uttarakhand to reach remote polling station, assess challenges

    Apple WWDC 2022 When and where to watch the event All you need to know gcw

    Apple WWDC 2022: When and where to watch the event? All you need to know

    foootball Qatar World Cup play-off: Flag sent by soldiers inspire Ukraine squad ahead of Wales clash snt

    Qatar WC play-off: Flag sent by soldiers inspire Ukraine squad ahead of Wales clash

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon