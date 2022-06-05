Save Soil Movement: PM Modi lauds India's efforts to protect environment

Modi made the remark during a presentation on the 'Save Soil Movement,' which coincided with World Environment Day, citing a number of actions done by his administration to safeguard the environment, claiming its efforts have been multi-dimensional despite the country's minimal contribution in climate change.

PM Narendra Modi stated at an Isha Foundation event that all measures implemented by the Centre over the previous eight years have assisted environmental conservation in some form. On the occasion of World Environment Day, PM Modi conducted a discussion with Sadhguru on "building a conscious planet" on Friday morning.

"Swachh Bharat Mission or programmes relating to waste to wealth, development of modern sewage treatment facilities in cities under AMRUT mission, campaign to eliminate single-use plastic or Ganga cleaning campaign under Namami Gange, India's environmental initiatives," stated the prime minister.

PM Modi spoke regarding the government's soil conservation initiatives and said, "The country has worked tirelessly to preserve the land. We have concentrated on five major issues in order to conserve the soil." He then outlined a five-point plan to safeguard the soil. He said that India has met its aim of 10% ethanol blending in gasoline five months ahead of schedule.

The increase in ethanol blending in gasoline from 2% in 2014 to 10% today has cut carbon emissions by 27 lakh tonnes and saved Rs 41,000 crore in currency reserves. Farmers have also received Rs 40,000 crore in revenue as a result of this, he added.

In his statement, the prime minister stated that India has met its aim of generating 40% of its installed electricity from non-fossil fuel sources nine years ahead of schedule. The 'Save Soil Movement' is a global movement to raise awareness about declining soil health and inspire a deliberate reaction to enhance it, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev launched the initiative in March by embarking on a 100-day motorbike tour through 27 nations, it said, adding that June 5 marked the 75th day of the expedition.

Modi stated that India's forest cover has increased by nearly 20,000 square kilometres in the previous eight years, with animal populations also increasing at an unprecedented rate.