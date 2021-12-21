  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Omicron in India: Cases touch 200 as Delhi, Maharashtra remain worst-affected states

    Seventy-seven people have recovered from the fatal sickness out of the 200 cases. There are now 123 active cases of the new variant in the country.

    Omicron in India Cases touch 200 as Delhi Maharashtra remain worst affected states gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 21, 2021, 12:31 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated on Tuesday that the overall number of Omicron variant cases in India had reached 200. With 54 occurrences of the new Covid type apiece, Delhi and Maharashtra are the worst-affected states in the country. Seventy-seven people have recovered from the fatal sickness out of the 200 cases. There are now 123 active cases of the new variant in the country.

    Maharashtra and Delhi each had 54 Omicron variant instances, while Telangana had 20, Karnataka had 19, Rajasthan had 18, Kerala had 15, and Gujarat had 14. The Omicron variation has been reported in two cases in Uttar Pradesh and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. Out of 54 instances in Maharashtra and 28 in Delhi, the latter has witnessed only 12 recoveries, while the former has reported 28 recoveries.

     

    Also Read | WHO says Omicron now present in at least 89 countries, spreading faster than Delta

    According to the Health Ministry, India registered 5,326 new cases of coronavirus infections, the fewest in 581 days, bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases to 3,47,52,164, while active cases fell to 79,097, the fewest in 574 days. The death toll has risen to 4,78,007, including 453 new victims. For the previous 54 days, the daily increase in new coronavirus infections has been less than 15,000 per day. The number of active cases has dropped to 79,097, accounting for 0.23 per cent of overall infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has risen to 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020, according to the ministry.

    Also Read | Pfizer says final analysis of COVID-19 pill shows 90% efficacy, lab results show it works on Omicron

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2021, 12:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    4 day work week reduced salary and more All about India new wage codes likely in 2022 gcw

    4-day work-week, reduced salary and more; All about India's new wage codes likely in 2022

    Voter ID application will not be rejected if Aadhaar is not provided: Govt sources

    Voter ID application will not be rejected if Aadhaar is not provided: Govt sources

    Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin's shelf life extension up to 12 months approved by CDSCO-dnm

    Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin’s shelf life extension up to 12 months approved by CDSCO

    PM Modi, Russian President Putin express intent to boost ties during telephonic conversation-dnm

    PM Modi, Russian President Putin express intent to boost ties during telephonic conversation

    Karnataka government to study proposal to ban MES on legal basis-ycb

    Karnataka government to study proposal to ban MES on legal basis

    Recent Stories

    Malaika Arora, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and many more wish Tamannaah Bhatia on her birthday SCJ

    Malaika Arora, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and many more wish Tamannaah Bhatia on her birthday

    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor WEDDING update: Lovebirds are all set to marry NEXT year? RCB

    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor WEDDING update: Lovebirds are all set to marry NEXT year?

    4 day work week reduced salary and more All about India new wage codes likely in 2022 gcw

    4-day work-week, reduced salary and more; All about India's new wage codes likely in 2022

    Did Kapil Dev receive Rs 5 crore to share 83 stories with Ranveer Singh, Kabir Khan? Read this RCB

    Did Kapil Dev receive Rs 5 crore to share 83 stories with Ranveer Singh, Kabir Khan? Read this

    Kolkata Municipal Election 2021 TMC workers supporters celebrate as trends show party leading in polls gcw

    Kolkata Municipal Election 2021: TMC workers, supporters celebrate as trends show party leading in polls

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 36): Jamshedpur FC draws Bengaluru FC goalless-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 36): Jamshedpur FC draws Bengaluru FC goalless

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with leading CEOs of companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles and other sectors-dnm

    PM Modi interacts with leading CEOs of companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles and other sectors

    Video Icon
    Police ki Pathshaala Uttar Pradesh cop, who said police gets job done even after taking bribe, suspended

    'Police ki Pathshaala': Uttar Pradesh cop, who said police gets job done even after taking bribe, suspended

    Video Icon
    Naxal memorial demolished by forces in the jungles of Chhattisgarh

    Naxal memorial demolished by forces in the jungles of Chhattisgarh

    Video Icon
    karnataka maharashtra border belagavi standoff Pro-Kannada outfits demand ban on MES amid unrest ycb

    Belagavi standoff: Pro-Kannada outfits demand ban on MES amid unrest

    Video Icon