Omicron in India: Cases touch 200 as Delhi, Maharashtra remain worst-affected states

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated on Tuesday that the overall number of Omicron variant cases in India had reached 200. With 54 occurrences of the new Covid type apiece, Delhi and Maharashtra are the worst-affected states in the country. Seventy-seven people have recovered from the fatal sickness out of the 200 cases. There are now 123 active cases of the new variant in the country.

Maharashtra and Delhi each had 54 Omicron variant instances, while Telangana had 20, Karnataka had 19, Rajasthan had 18, Kerala had 15, and Gujarat had 14. The Omicron variation has been reported in two cases in Uttar Pradesh and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. Out of 54 instances in Maharashtra and 28 in Delhi, the latter has witnessed only 12 recoveries, while the former has reported 28 recoveries.

According to the Health Ministry, India registered 5,326 new cases of coronavirus infections, the fewest in 581 days, bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases to 3,47,52,164, while active cases fell to 79,097, the fewest in 574 days. The death toll has risen to 4,78,007, including 453 new victims. For the previous 54 days, the daily increase in new coronavirus infections has been less than 15,000 per day. The number of active cases has dropped to 79,097, accounting for 0.23 per cent of overall infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has risen to 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020, according to the ministry.

