  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WHO says Omicron now present in at least 89 countries, spreading faster than Delta

    According to the WHO, it is spreading far quicker than the Delta form in places with established community transmission, with a doubling period of 1.5–3 days. 

    WHO says Omicron now present in at least 89 countries spreading faster than Delta gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New York, First Published Dec 19, 2021, 8:36 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The COVID-19 Omicron variant is now found in 89 countries, with the caseload quickly growing. While little is known about the newly found variant, the World Health Organization reports that it is spreading "much quicker than the Delta form." Preliminary evidence also suggests that the severely altered form exhibits humoral immune evasion.
    As of December 16, the "very divergent variation" has been found in 89 countries across all six WHO regions.

    According to the most current WHO Technical Brief, there is "consistent evidence" that Omicron has a significant growth advantage over Delta and is expected to outperform the other variety in areas where community transmission occurs. The total danger presented by Omicron is determined by its transmissibility, virulence, vaccination efficacy, and other factors.

    According to the WHO, it is spreading far quicker than the Delta form in places with established community transmission, with a doubling period of 1.5–3 days. Omicron is spreading swiftly in nations with high levels of population immunity, and it is unclear to what degree the observed rapid growth rate may be attributable to immune evasion, inherent greater transmissibility, or a mix of the two, according to the study.

    Also Read | G7 calls Omicron variant “biggest current threat to global public health”

    While research is being conducted, it is unknown how effective current immunizations will be against the new type. Vaccine manufacturers such as Russia's Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and Pfizer have begun working on new versions of its COVID-19 jabs to tackle Omicron in recent weeks.

    According to the WHO, more data is needed to understand the severity profile and how vaccination and pre-existing immunity affect severity. According to the report, hospitalisations in the United Kingdom and South Africa continue to climb, and with fast increasing case counts, many healthcare systems may soon become overloaded. According to the recently issued technical brief, there is currently no peer-reviewed evidence of vaccination efficacy or effectiveness for Omicron.

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2021, 8:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Russia Sputnik V provides strong defence against Omicron says RDIF gcw

    Russia's Sputnik V provides 'strong' defence against Omicron, says RDIF

    Pakistan PM Imran Khan took Rs 5 lakh a month from sugar mogul to run his house gcw

    Pakistan PM Imran Khan took Rs 5 lakh a month from sugar mogul to run his house?

    Chinese mouthpiece Global Times Editor Hu Xijin compelled to resign?

    Chinese mouthpiece Global Times Editor Hu Xijin compelled to resign?

    North Korea bans laughing drinking for 10 days on Kim Jong il 10th death anniversary gcw

    North Korea bans laughing, drinking for 10 days on Kim Jong-il's 10th death anniversary

    Bhutan confers highest civilian award on PM Modi; list of foreign civilian awards received by Modi-dnm

    Bhutan confers highest civilian award on PM Modi; list of foreign civilian awards received by Modi

    Recent Stories

    Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence wears maternity dress, goes house hunting in New York with husband Cooke Maroney SCJ

    Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence wears maternity dress, goes house hunting in New York with husband Cooke Maroney

    VHP has met 327 MPs, including those from Congress, AAP and TMC; Read why

    VHP has met 327 MPs, including those from Congress, AAP and TMC; Read why

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Adelaide Test (D/N): Joe Root dependency to follow-on lethargy - The talking points from Day 3-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test (D/N): Joe Root dependency to follow-on lethargy - The talking points from Day 3

    Wait what Harry Potter gang to return to screen This is what Ron Weasley has to say drb

    Wait, what? Harry Potter gang to return to screen? This is what ‘Ron Weasley’ has to say

    Ananya Pandey stuns in a white swimsuit; compares self with fruit (see pics) drb

    Ananya Pandey stuns in a white swimsuit; compares self with fruit (see pics)

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs SC East Bangal: SCEB is doing its best, but it's not enough - Jose Manuel Diaz after NEUFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB is doing its best, but it's not enough - Jose Manuel Diaz after NEUFC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs SCEB, Match Highlights (Game 32): SC East Bengal stays winless, loses to NorthEast United 0-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 32): SC East Bengal stays winless, loses to NorthEast United 0-2

    Video Icon
    why US cdc recommends pfizer moderna covid-19 vaccine over j&J shot blood clots coronavirus

    Here's why US CDC has recommended Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines over J&J shot

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs SC East Bengal: SCEB must continue working with an excellent attitude - Jose Manuel Diaz on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB must continue working with an excellent attitude - Jose Manuel Diaz on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ATKMB are in a bad moment; we don't have an identity - Antonio Lopez Habas on BFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB are in a bad moment; we don’t have an identity - Antonio Lopez Habas on BFC draw

    Video Icon