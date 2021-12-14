Pfizer says final analysis of COVID-19 pill shows 90% efficacy, lab results show it works on Omicron

Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday that a final analysis of its antiviral COVID-19 pill still showed near 90 per cent efficacy in preventing hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk patients. According to new laboratory findings, the medication is still effective against the coronavirus's fast-spreading Omicron form. Based on preliminary data from over 1,200 patients, the US manufacturer said last month that the oral treatment was approximately 89 per cent effective in reducing hospitalizations or deaths compared to placebo. An extra 1,000 persons were included in the statistics released on Tuesday. The Pfizer therapy resulted in no deaths in the experiment, but the placebo resulted in 12 deaths. The Pfizer tablets are given every 12 hours with the older antiviral ritonavir for five days, beginning early after symptoms. If approved, the medicine will be marketed as Paxlovid.

Pfizer also reported preliminary findings from a second clinical study, which showed that the therapy decreased hospitalizations by almost 70% in 600 standard-risk patients. In an interview, Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten remarked, "It's a surprising outcome." Dolsten explained said it's a startling amount of lives saved and hospitalizations avoided. He added that if we deploy this immediately after infection, we will likely see a significant reduction in transmission.

Dolsten stated that he anticipates receiving approval for usage in high-risk persons from the US Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory authorities soon. He believes that an FDA advisory panel meeting will not be required. In the United States, no oral antiviral therapies for COVID-9 are presently approved.

Also Read | 3rd dose of Pfizer vaccine can reduce mortality due to Delta variant by 90%, reveals study

Dolsten stated that recent laboratory research revealed that action against the Omicron version's protease is "as good as virtually any SARS-COV-2 variation of concern." This year, the business will have 180,000 treatment courses ready to ship and aims to generate at least 80 million more in 2022. Dolsten stated that Pfizer is trying to increase its output since new varieties, like the recently found Omicron, may significantly increase the need for antivirals. The current vaccinations appear to be less efficient at preventing Omicron infection.