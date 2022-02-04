  • Facebook
    NEET PG 2022: Test to be held on May 21, result expected by June 20

    The online application window for submission of applications for NEET-PG 2022 shall now continue till March 25 (till 11:55 pm).

    NEET PG 2022: Test to be held on May 21, result expected by June 20
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 4, 2022, 9:21 PM IST
    A day after the Union Health Ministry sought postponement of the exam by six to eight weeks, the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Friday announced that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) for admissions to post graduate medical courses will be held on May 21.

    NEET PG 2022 which was earlier scheduled to take place on March 12, 2022 will now be held on May 21, 2022 between 9 am and 12:30 pm, the official circular issued by NBEMS read.

    The notice further said the online application window for submission of applications for NEET-PG 2022 which was earlier notified to be closed on February 4 shall now continue till March 25. The edit window for all candidates will now be open from March 29 to April 7, 2022, and final edit window to rectify images will be open between April 26 and April 30.

    This notification comes a few hours after the Union Health Ministry had in the morning announced that NEET PG 2022 exam will be postponed after several candidates had requested authorities to postpone the medical entrance test as it was clashing with the counselling date.

    Also read: World Cancer Day 2022: Here are 7 steps that help to prevent breast cancer

    Admit cards are scheduled to be released on May 16 and the result is expected by June 20, 2022.

    In a communication sent to Dr M Bajpai, Executive Director of NBEMS, Dr B Srinivas ADG (Medical Education) and Member Secretary of MCC that a lot of representations were being received from medical doctors regarding request to delay the NEET-PG 2022 examination date since it is clashing with the NEET-PG 2021 counselling.

    Also, many of the interns would not be able to participate in the counselling 2022 by the month of May/June, Srinivas said.

    The exam has been rescheduled as many candidates had claimed that they will be unable to complete their internships as majority of them were busy in their Covid duties. Keeping this in mind, authorities decided to postpone the exam and are hoping that candidates will now be able to complete their compulsory one-year internship.

    Also watch: Madhya Pradesh govt to introduce ‘happiness’ subject in school syllabus

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2022, 9:24 PM IST
