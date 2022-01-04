Mumbai Police arrest Bengaluru engineering student over 'Bulli Bai' controversy

In the latest, the main accused in the Bulli Bai case, a woman from Uttarkhand has been detained along with the 21-year-old engineering student from Bengaluru, in which Muslim women voices on political and social issues were 'auctioned' on the web.



Mumbai police have arrested a student named Vishal Jha in Bengaluru. Police yesterday brought him to Mumbai and his interrogation is on. The woman is being brought to Mumbai for questioning.



Along with them, one more person is detained by the Mumbai police and is also being quizzed. Police confirmed the detained person is also the co-accused in the same case and was in connection with the prime accused. The woman accused will be produced in Uttarakhand court for transit remand.



They are friends on social media platforms. Hence, the links were easy to track. The women were handling three accounts related to the Bulli Bai app. And the co-accused Vishal opened an account by the name Khalsa supremist.

The subject surfaced when numerous women found themselves on 'auction' on the foul app on January 1. The app presented by the GitHub platform used their photographs which were mostly fake.



It includes women's voices across all ages on heating issues such as politics and society. At the 'auction' the targets were prominent journalists, activists, and lawyers.



The vile app seemed to be a clone of the 'Sulli Deals'. Last year, 'Sulli' (an insulting term used by the right-wing trolls for Muslim women) created a controversy, this app was also presented by GitHub.



Police clarified the app has got nothing to do with Sikhs, however, the accused made it look like one and linked it to Sikhs.



Even opposition, including Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi and Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, have voiced their opinions on the issue and have urged police to track down the platform.



IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, the GitHub user behind the app has been blocked, and 'further action' was being coordinated.



Mumbai Police has registered a case, Delhi Police is looking into the matter and the Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to police officers.