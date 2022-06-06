Shocking road rage caught on cam; Car collides biker

A road rage incident surfaced on the Internet which shows a man driving a Mahindra Scorpio purposely hitting a biker after a heated verbal exchange. As per reports, the incident took place on Sunday, June 5, near the Arjan Garh metro station in New Delhi.

Twitter user Anurag R Iyer shared the entire incident on social media and, in the caption, mentioned all the details of the incident and asked for help.

Also Read: Man’s unique fruit-picking tool earns praises from Anand Mahindra; watch

Going by the caption, it appears like Anurag is also one of the riders of the biker group. He also tagged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi’s Deputy Commissioner of Police. The biker, who the four-wheeler had hit, was recognised as 20-years-old Shreyansh; he was returning to Delhi after a journey with his friends.

The video shows a bikers group that can be seen honking at a passing Mahindra Scorpio. As the four-wheeler slows down, a biker approaches the driver in the middle of the road. Following this, the biker and the car driver can engage in a heated verbal spat. Moments later, the SUV speeds up behind the rider, hits him, and flees. However, the bike skids on the road and hits the divider. Fortunately, the rider appears safe and has not had a severe injury.

After the video went viral, Delhi Police took the case seriously and began the investigation. According to reports, the police personnel recognised the four-wheeler and took suo-moto cognizance. They have also asked the bikers group to raise a written complaint, following which an FIR will be registered at Fatehpur Beri police station.

Also Read: Man conducts CPR on a dog; heart-warming video goes viral