Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shocking road rage caught on cam; Car collides biker

    A video shows a man driving a car purposely hitting a biker following the heated argument. The entire road rage got captured on camera.

    Shocking road rage caught on cam; Car collides biker - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Delhi, First Published Jun 6, 2022, 7:45 PM IST

    A road rage incident surfaced on the Internet which shows a man driving a Mahindra Scorpio purposely hitting a biker after a heated verbal exchange. As per reports, the incident took place on Sunday, June 5, near the Arjan Garh metro station in New Delhi.

    Twitter user Anurag R Iyer shared the entire incident on social media and, in the caption, mentioned all the details of the incident and asked for help.

    Also Read: Man’s unique fruit-picking tool earns praises from Anand Mahindra; watch

    Going by the caption, it appears like Anurag is also one of the riders of the biker group. He also tagged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi’s Deputy Commissioner of Police. The biker, who the four-wheeler had hit, was recognised as 20-years-old Shreyansh; he was returning to Delhi after a journey with his friends.

    The video shows a bikers group that can be seen honking at a passing Mahindra Scorpio. As the four-wheeler slows down, a biker approaches the driver in the middle of the road. Following this, the biker and the car driver can engage in a heated verbal spat. Moments later, the SUV speeds up behind the rider, hits him, and flees. However, the bike skids on the road and hits the divider. Fortunately, the rider appears safe and has not had a severe injury. 

    After the video went viral, Delhi Police took the case seriously and began the investigation. According to reports, the police personnel recognised the four-wheeler and took suo-moto cognizance. They have also asked the bikers group to raise a written complaint, following which an FIR will be registered at Fatehpur Beri police station.

    Also Read: Man conducts CPR on a dog; heart-warming video goes viral

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2022, 7:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Prophet Muhammad controversy: Nupur Sharma alleges death threats; Delhi Police registers FIR snt

    Prophet controversy: Nupur Sharma alleges death threats; Delhi Police registers FIR

    Atmanirbhar Bharat: MoD approves military modernisation projects worth Rs 76,000 crore snt

    Atmanirbhar Bharat: MoD approves military modernisation projects worth Rs 76,000 crore

    Extremely rare natural salt water pearl necklace sells for Rs 6 dot 2 crore at online auction gcw

    Extremely rare, natural salt-water pearl necklace sells for Rs 6.2 crore at online auction

    No proposal to replace face of Mahatma Gandhi on banknotes: RBI snt

    No proposal to replace face of Mahatma Gandhi on banknotes: RBI

    Salman Khan's security beefed up, CBI officer at star's house post-death threat RBA

    Salman Khan's security beefed up, CBI officer at star's house post death threat

    Recent Stories

    Ukraine left everything on the pitch - Oleksandr Zinchenko after losing FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier Playoff to Wales-ayh

    'Ukraine left everything on the pitch' - Zinchenko after losing FIFA WC Qualifier Playoff to Wales

    Elon Musk threatens to call off USD 44 billion acquisition of Twitter; here's why snt

    Elon Musk threatens to call off USD 44 billion acquisition of Twitter; here's why

    Hollywood Why did Jennifer Lopez cry at the MTV Movie and TV Awards drb

    Why did Jennifer Lopez cry at the MTV Movie & TV Awards?

    Shakira Pique had an 'open relationship' Barcelona star surprised by separation statement snt

    Shakira-Pique had an 'open relationship'; Barca star surprised by separation statement?

    Turtles balancing on wooden log in a river will leave you in splits; watch - gps

    Turtles balancing on wooden log in a river will leave you in splits; watch

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon