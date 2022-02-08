  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala gold smuggling case: ED sends summons to Swapna Suresh after allegations against M Sivasankar

    The summons come after Swapna Suresh made allegations against senior IAS officer, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s former principal secretary and an accused in the case — in his book Aswathathmavu Verum Oru Aana, M Sivasankar.

    Kerala gold smuggling case: ED sends summons to Swapna Suresh after allegations against M Sivasankar-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Thiruvananthapuram, First Published Feb 8, 2022, 10:00 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday issued fresh summons to Swapna Suresh, the main accused in the gold smuggling case to appear before it with a set of documents on Wednesday. Swapna should appear in person or through an authorised representative at 11 am.

    The summons come after Swapna Suresh made allegations against senior IAS officer, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s former principal secretary and an accused in the case — in his book Aswathathmavu Verum Oru Aana, M Sivasankar.

    In an interview, Suresh claimed that Sivasankar was “aware of her activities” and “he helped her in many ways including getting out of the state after the seizure of yellow metal”. She also said that Sivasankar was behind the audio clip from jail in which she was forced to say that central agencies want her to name Vijayan.

    Swapna alleged Sivansakar was the only point of contact the UAE consulate had with the government.

    Also read: PM Modi's top statements from his Lok Sabha speech

    ED is also looking into Swapna’s charge that it was Sivasankar who insisted to release an audio clip in favour of the Chief Minister’s office. Her audio clip giving a clean chit to the CMO was made as per the advice of people who were close to Sivasankar, Swapna had said.

    The Kerala gold smuggling case pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels. It had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the customs department in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5, 2019.

    She was arrested in July, 2002, and after spending 16 months behind bars, Swapna Suresh was released from jail in November last year.

    Meanwhile, Sivasankar was arrested on October 28, 2020, and was released on bail on February 4, last year.

    The case is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, National Investigative Agency (NIA) and the customs department.

    Also read: As Covid cases decline, Supreme Court to resume physical hearings from February 14

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2022, 10:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    HPBOSE class 10, 12 result 2022: Result declaration under process; how to check marksheets-dnm

    HPBOSE class 10, 12 result 2022: ‘Result declaration under process’; how to check marksheets

    CBSE Term 1 result awaited; how, where, direct link to check results-dnm

    CBSE Term 1 result awaited; how, where, direct link to check results

    PM Modi s top statements from his Lok Sabha speech gcw

    PM Modi's top statements from his Lok Sabha speech

    China remains belligerent; refuses to apologise for PLA torchbearer provocation

    Stubborn China refuses to apologise for PLA torchbearer provocation

    In Lok Sabha PM Modi slams Congress ahankaar gcw

    'Divide and rule is in Congress' DNA, has become leader of Tukde Tukde gang': PM Modi

    Recent Stories

    As Covid cases decline, Supreme Court to resume physical hearings from February 14 - ADT

    As Covid cases decline, Supreme Court to resume physical hearings from February 14

    HPBOSE class 10, 12 result 2022: Result declaration under process; how to check marksheets-dnm

    HPBOSE class 10, 12 result 2022: ‘Result declaration under process’; how to check marksheets

    Propose Day 2022: propose to your partner using these 5 special ways drb

    Propose Day 2022: propose to your partner using these 5 special ways

    CBSE Term 1 result awaited; how, where, direct link to check results-dnm

    CBSE Term 1 result awaited; how, where, direct link to check results

    Safe sex to Healthy diet; 7 ways to make your vagina happy RCB

    Safe sex to Healthy diet; 7 ways to make your vagina happy

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs ATKMB: The best defence is the best attack; this is ATK Mohun Bagan's style - Juan Ferrando on Hyderabad FC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The best defence is the best attack; this is ATK Mohun Bagan's style - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Video Icon
    PM Modi invokes Jawaharlal Nehru to dent Congress onslaught over inflation

    PM Modi's Nehru-pe-charcha dents Congress inflation attack

    Video Icon
    Revisiting the story of Dr Li Wenliang whistle-blower Chinese doctor who died of COVID-19 two years ago

    Revisiting the story of Dr Li Wenliang, whistle-blower Chinese doctor who died of COVID-19 two years ago

    Video Icon
    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Video Icon