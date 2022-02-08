  • Facebook
    As Covid cases decline, Supreme Court to resume physical hearings from February 14

    New SoP mandates only physical hearings on Wednesdays and Thursdays, with hybrid hearings permitted on Tuesdays.
     

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 8, 2022, 9:52 AM IST
    The Supreme Court has decided to resume physical hearings of cases on Wednesdays and Thursdays beginning February 14, citing a 'significant' drop in Covid-19 cases. On Monday evening, the apex court administration notified that SOP dated October 7, 2021, will stand revived from February 14.

    The released SoP read-only physical hearing on Wednesday and Thursday, while a hybrid hearing on Tuesday. Hearing of cases on Monday and Friday are to be done strictly through video-conferencing. 

    However, the October 7, 2021 circular also allowed judges discretion to allow virtual hearings even on Wednesdays and Thursdays if Covid-19 protocols cannot be followed due to the sheer number of lawyers in a case.

    Also Read: Daughters entitled to inherit self-acquired properties of father if no will, rules Supreme Court

    The new statement issued referred to a 'significant decline in the number of Covid-19 cases and positivity rate,' and recent orders issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on opening educational institutions and other establishments in Delhi. 

    Following the onslaught of the third Covid-19 wave, the Supreme Court shifted to all-virtual hearings beginning January 2. According to the SOP, three lawyers per party will be permitted inside courtrooms, while clerks will be allowed to carry files up to courts.

    The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) wrote to Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Saturday, urging him to resume physical hearings while adhering strictly to Covid protocols.

    Also Read: 'Freebies' a serious issue, SC sends notice to Centre, Election Commission 

