  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi's top statements from his Lok Sabha speech

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing assault on the Congress, accusing the opposition party of employing a "divide and rule" strategy to achieve power. Check out his top quotes from the speech.
     

    PM Modi s top statements from his Lok Sabha speech gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 7, 2022, 9:03 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    During his reply to the motion of thanks to the President's address in Lok Sabha on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing assault on the Congress, accusing the opposition party of employing a "divide and rule" strategy to achieve power.

    Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's Lok Sabha speech:

    • Congress won multiple elections with the 'Garibi Hatao' slogan but did not win the presidency. The poor people of this country then voted them out.
    • Divide and rule is Congress' policy, and Congress has become the leader of the 'tukde tukde' gang.
    • You might disagree with me, but why are you (Congress) opposed to the Fit India Movement and other initiatives? It's no surprise that you were defeated in numerous states many years ago.

     

    • Now that you (Congress) have decided not to return to power for the next 100 years, 'Main bhi tyaari kar li hai.'
    • There has been no change in your (Congress) 'Ahankaar' after so many elections (ego).

     

    • PM Modi: There is a new world order in the aftermath of the COVID-19 epidemic. We are being acknowledged as a leader. India must assume global leadership.
    • The opposition has highlighted the subject of inflation here; it would have been preferable if they had done so when their administration was in power. During the epidemic, our government also attempted to combat inflation. Inflation was less than 5% between 2014 and 2020.
    • P Chidambaram is currently writing economic articles for newspapers. In 2012, he stated that people are unconcerned when they have to pay Rs 15 on a water bottle and Rs 20 on ice cream, but they can't stand a one-rupee increase in wheat and rice costs.
    • We must support our little farmers. Our attention is only on them. Those who do not understand the plight of small farmers, on the other hand, have no right to engage in politics in their name.

    Also Read | 'Divide and rule is in Congress' DNA, has become leader of Tukde Tukde gang': PM Modi

    Also Read | PM Modi's Nehru-pe-charcha dents Congress inflation attack
     

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2022, 9:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    China remains belligerent; refuses to apologise for PLA torchbearer provocation

    Stubborn China refuses to apologise for PLA torchbearer provocation

    In Lok Sabha PM Modi slams Congress ahankaar gcw

    'Divide and rule is in Congress' DNA, has become leader of Tukde Tukde gang': PM Modi

    UP Election 2022: SP's Sabhawati Shukla pitted against CM Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban seat-dnm

    UP Election 2022: SP's Sabhawati Shukla pitted against CM Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban seat

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Double-brake Congress governments slowed down state's development, says PM Modi-dnm

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: ‘Double-brake’ Congress governments slowed down state’s development, says PM Modi

    Karnataka leaders fulfil promise: Stone plaque honouring late Major Akshay Girish Kumar restored-dnm

    Karnataka leaders fulfil promise: Stone plaque honouring late Major Akshay Girish Kumar restored

    Recent Stories

    Punjab Election 2022 FIR filed against SAD s Sukhbir Badal, Faridkot candidate for violating COVID norms gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: FIR against Sukhbir Badal, Faridkot candidate Bunty Romana

    Modi in Parliament Maine bhi tyaari kar li hai Congress has made up its mind not to come to power for 100 yrs gcw

    Modi in Parliament: 'Maine bhi tyaari kar li hai, Cong has made up its mind not to come to power for 100 yrs'

    China remains belligerent; refuses to apologise for PLA torchbearer provocation

    Stubborn China refuses to apologise for PLA torchbearer provocation

    Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan all set to release; here are 7 reasons to watch it RCB

    Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan all set to release; here are 7 reasons to watch it

    Akshay Kumar does not want to promote Bachchan Pandey at Kapil Sharma show Here is what we know drb

    Akshay Kumar does not want to promote ‘Bachchan Pandey’ at Kapil Sharma's show? Here’s what we know

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi invokes Jawaharlal Nehru to dent Congress onslaught over inflation

    PM Modi's Nehru-pe-charcha dents Congress inflation attack

    Video Icon
    Revisiting the story of Dr Li Wenliang whistle-blower Chinese doctor who died of COVID-19 two years ago

    Revisiting the story of Dr Li Wenliang, whistle-blower Chinese doctor who died of COVID-19 two years ago

    Video Icon
    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFc vs CFC: Chennaiyin FC was all alone and it was one moment of transition - Bozidar Bandovic on Mumbai City FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC was all alone and it was one moment of transition - Bozidar Bandovic on Mumbai loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs CFC: Mumbai City has worked on the defensive side of its game a lot - Des Buckingham on Chennaiyin FC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City has worked on the defensive side of its game a lot - Des Buckingham on Chennaiyin win

    Video Icon