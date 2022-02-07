PM Modi's top statements from his Lok Sabha speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing assault on the Congress, accusing the opposition party of employing a "divide and rule" strategy to achieve power. Check out his top quotes from the speech.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's Lok Sabha speech:

Congress won multiple elections with the 'Garibi Hatao' slogan but did not win the presidency. The poor people of this country then voted them out.

Divide and rule is Congress' policy, and Congress has become the leader of the 'tukde tukde' gang.

You might disagree with me, but why are you (Congress) opposed to the Fit India Movement and other initiatives? It's no surprise that you were defeated in numerous states many years ago.

Now that you (Congress) have decided not to return to power for the next 100 years, 'Main bhi tyaari kar li hai.'

There has been no change in your (Congress) 'Ahankaar' after so many elections (ego).

PM Modi: There is a new world order in the aftermath of the COVID-19 epidemic. We are being acknowledged as a leader. India must assume global leadership.

The opposition has highlighted the subject of inflation here; it would have been preferable if they had done so when their administration was in power. During the epidemic, our government also attempted to combat inflation. Inflation was less than 5% between 2014 and 2020.

P Chidambaram is currently writing economic articles for newspapers. In 2012, he stated that people are unconcerned when they have to pay Rs 15 on a water bottle and Rs 20 on ice cream, but they can't stand a one-rupee increase in wheat and rice costs.

We must support our little farmers. Our attention is only on them. Those who do not understand the plight of small farmers, on the other hand, have no right to engage in politics in their name.

