Karnataka government bans New Year party, announces night curfew from Dec 28 to Jan 6

After meeting with technical experts at Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai's official residence, Health Minister K Sudhakar announced that the Karnataka government has imposed a 10-dayn night curfew starting from December 28, 2021 to January 6, 2022.

The decision comes in the wake of the Covid variant Omicron cases surge. The government is likely to publish guidelines soon in this regard. The minister also said that the government also has made 50 per cent occupancy rules in pubs, restaurants and banned any gatherings at pubs, bars; and also theatres and malls should shut by 10 pm.

