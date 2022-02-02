  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India records 1,61,386 new COVID cases, daily positivity rate drops to 9.26%

    According to the most recent health ministry data, India's active COVID caseload stands at 16,21,603. The active cases account for 3.90% of all infections, whereas the national Covid-19 recovery rate is 94.91%.

    India records 161386 new COVID cases daily positivity rate drops to 9 dot 26 per cent gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 2, 2022, 11:11 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that 1,61,386 new COVID-19 cases had been detected in the previous 24 hours on Wednesday. Notably, 1,733 persons have died due to the deadly infectious virus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 4,97,975. According to the most recent health ministry data, India's active COVID caseload stands at 16,21,603. The active cases account for 3.90% of all infections, whereas the national Covid-19 recovery rate is 94.91%.

    According to Union Health Ministry statistics updated at 8 am today, the number of persons who have recovered from the coronavirus sickness has risen to 3,95,11,307, with 2,81,109 patients recovering in the previous 24 hours. According to the health ministry, the daily positivity rate was 9.26%, while the weekly positivity rate was 14.15%. As per preliminary statistics, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed 167.29 crores (1,67,29,42,707) with the delivery of more than 57 lakh doses (57,42,659) COVID vaccine doses in the previous 24 hours.

    Meanwhile, with recent statistics showing a dramatic spike in coronavirus-related mortality worldwide, the World Health Organization (WHO) has urged governments who are beginning to suspend Covid-19 safeguards to do so gradually and steadily.

    "Since the Omicron variant was discovered just ten weeks ago, about 90 million cases have been reported to the WHO, which is more than the total number of cases recorded in 2020. We are currently witnessing a very concerning increase in fatalities in most parts of the world," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, stated during a news conference.

    On Wednesday, Zydus Cadila began providing Covid-19 vaccinations to the Centre. Zydus Cadila vaccine costs Rs 265 per dosage, while the applicator costs Rs 93 per dose, excluding GST. Last year, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) awarded the ZyCoV-D vaccine restricted emergency use authorization. Zydus Cadila's DNA vaccine is a three-dose vaccination manufactured in Ahmedabad.

    Also Read | WHO says Omicron sub variant detected in 57 nations, could be more infectious

    Also Read | PM Modi hails ‘momentous feat’ as 75% of India’s adult population fully vaccinated

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2022, 11:11 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi to address BJP workers virtually on Budget 2022 gcw

    PM Modi to address BJP workers virtually on Budget 2022

    UP Election 2022: Voters upset with this new trend of seeking votes, fed up with candidate's campaigning-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Voters upset with this new trend of seeking votes, fed up with candidate’s campaigning

    Assembly Election 2022: 15 special observers to supervise and monitor polls in poll-bound states, says EC-dnm

    Assembly Election 2022: 15 special observers to supervise and monitor polls in poll-bound states, says EC

    Goa Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi postpones campaigning to Feb 4 due to parliamentary commitments-dnm

    Goa Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi postpones campaigning to Feb 4 due to parliamentary commitments

    UP Election 2022: SP releases list of 10 candidates; six Lucknow seats contestants declared-dnm

    UP Election 2022: SP releases list of 10 candidates; six Lucknow seats contestants declared

    Recent Stories

    Kerala hospital faces flak for having Hollywood star Morgan Freeman on dermatology department billboard

    Kerala hospital faces flak for having Hollywood star Morgan Freeman on dermatology department billboard

    Irrfan Khan's last days were in anger-pain yet he never failed to smile, recalls Anup Singh RCB

    Irrfan Khan's last days were in anger-pain yet he never failed to smile, recalls Anup Singh

    Rajasthan Under The Radar Of Tourists From All Over The India- Thrillophilia-vpn

    Rajasthan Under The Radar Of Tourists From All Over The India- Thrillophilia

    Google rolls out Companion Mode in Google Meet for hybrid meeting gcw

    Google rolls out Companion Mode in Google Meet for hybrid meeting

    Dhanush ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth in hospital, tests positive for Covid-19 RCB

    Dhanush's ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth in hospital, tests positive for Covid-19

    Recent Videos

    Budget 2022: Progressive, thoughtful and growth oriented central budget, says Volvo MD-dnm

    Budget 2022: Progressive, thoughtful and growth oriented central budget, says Volvo MD

    Video Icon
    Budget 2022: Karnataka CM Bommai lauds central budget, 'one of Karnataka's request accepted'-ycb

    Budget 2022: Karnataka CM Bommai lauds central budget, 'one of Karnataka's request accepted'

    Video Icon
    Budget 2022: Confederation on Indian Industries CII gives thumbs up for FM Nirmala Sitharaman's budget-ycb

    Budget 2022: CII gives thumbs up for FM Nirmala Sitharaman's budget

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC is a team that is difficult to beat even when we don't play well - Manuel Marquez on NorthEast United win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC is a team that is difficult to beat even when we don't play well - Manuel Marquez

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs HFC: NorthEast United has to work harder to achieve the results - Khalid Jamil on Hyderabad FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United has to work harder to achieve the results - Khalid Jamil on Hyderabad FC loss

    Video Icon