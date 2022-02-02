  • Facebook
    WHO says Omicron sub variant detected in 57 nations, could be more infectious

    The UN health agency stated that little is known about the distinctions between the sub-variants and asked for research into its features, such as transmissibility, ability to evade immune defences, and virulence.

    Team Newsable
    Washington D.C., First Published Feb 2, 2022, 9:41 AM IST
    According to the World Health Organisation, a subvariant of the extremely dangerous Omicron coronavirus strain has been found in 57 countries. Some research indicates that it may be even more infectious than the original strain. Since its discovery in southern Africa 10 weeks ago, the rapidly spreading and severely modified Omicron variety has quickly become the dominant variation globally. According to the World Health Organization's weekly epidemiological bulletin, the variant, which accounts for more than 93 per cent of all coronavirus specimens received in the previous month, has multiple sub-lineages: BA.1, BA.1.1, BA.2, and BA.3.

    According to the study, the earliest versions detected, BA.1 and BA.1.1, still account for more than 96 per cent of all Omicron sequences contributed to the GISAID global research programme. However, there has been a significant increase in instances involving BA.2, which has numerous distinct mutations from the original, particularly on the spike protein that dots the virus's surface and is essential for the virus to enter human cells. "BA.2-designated sequences have been submitted to GISAID from 57 countries too far," WHO stated, adding that the sub-variant now accounted for more than half of all Omicron sequences obtained in certain countries.

    The UN health agency stated that little is known about the distinctions between the sub-variants and asked for research into its features, such as transmissibility, ability to evade immune defences, and virulence. Several recent investigations have suggested that BA.2 is more contagious than Omicron.

    Maria Van Kerkhove, one of the WHO's leading Covid scientists, told reporters Tuesday that while information regarding the sub-variant was limited, preliminary data showed BA.2 had "a modest increase in growth rate above BA.1." Omicron, in general, is known to induce less severe disease than prior coronavirus variations such as Delta, and Van Kerkhove stated that there was "no sign of a change in severity" in the BA.2 sub-variant thus far.

