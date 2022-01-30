PM Modi hails ‘momentous feat’ as 75% of India’s adult population fully vaccinated

New Delhi: As India's 75% population achieved the landmark of fully vaccinating the adult population against coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated “fellow citizens for the momentous feat”.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday (January 30) said the nation’s vaccination coverage crossed the 165.6 crore mark. Soon after the announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate all the frontline workers conducting the vaccination drive and citizens for the feat.

“75% of all adults are fully vaccinated. Congratulations to our fellow citizens for this momentous feat. Proud of all those who are making our vaccination drive a success,” wrote Modi.

“With the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayas', India has vaccinated 75 per cent of its adult population with both doses of the vaccine. We are getting stronger in the fight against Corona. We have to follow all the rules and administer the vaccine as soon as possible,” Mandaviya tweeted.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, India has administered 165.70 crore vaccines so far. Of the total vaccine doses, 93.87 crore have been administered with the first dose of the vaccine while 70.57 crore have been given both doses of the Covid vaccine.

India started the countrywide Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16, 2021. Vaccination for the age group of 15-18 years began on January 3 this year, while booster doses began being administered to health and frontline workers and the elderly from January 10.

Meanwhile, the country’s Covid-19 tally rose to over 4.10 crore after 2,34,281 people tested positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. India’s death toll climbed to 4,94,091 with 893 fatalities reported during the 24-hour period.