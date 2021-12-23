  • Facebook
    India's first outreach to post-coup Myanmar; two key demands made

    India on Thursday raised issues pertaining to its security in parts of northeastern states and emphasized its interest in Myanmar's return to democracy at the earliest.

    India first outreach to post-coup Myanmar; two key demands made
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 23, 2021, 3:14 PM IST
    India on Thursday raised issues pertaining to its security in parts of northeastern states and emphasized its interest in Myanmar's return to democracy at the earliest. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla is on a two-day visit to Myanmar, the first-ever since the democratically-elected government under Aung San Sui Kyi was overthrown by the military leadership in a coup in February this year. 

    Shringla visit is the first high-level outreach from India since Aung San Sui Kyi ouster. During his two days visit, he met the powerful State Administration Council, which is headed by General Min Aung Hlaing. The secretary also met the political leadership in the country. In all his meetings, he urged for early release of detainees and prisoners, resolution of issues through dialogue and complete cessation of violence. Shringla reaffirmed India's strong and consistent support of the ASEAN initiative and expressed hope that progress would be made in a pragmatic and constructive manner.

    Security Situation 

    It is pertinent to mention here that India shares about a 1700-km-long border with Myanmar, which is spread across four states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram and Manipur. Shringla raised the matter of a recent incident in Churachandpur district in southern Manipur, in which five Indian soldiers and two family members were killed in an ambush in November this year. 

    The foreign secretary stressed the need to put an end to any violence and maintain peace and stability in the border areas. Both sides resolved to guarantee that their territories would not be used for any activities inimical to the other.

    Stating that any developments in Myanmar have a direct impact on India’s bordering regions, Shringla said that peace and stability in Myanmar remain of utmost importance to India, specifically to its northeastern region.

    Covid-19

    Foreign Secretary Shringla stressed upon the continued humanitarian support for the people of Myanmar. Shringla handed over one million doses of 'Made in India' vaccines to the Myanmar Red Cross Society, a part of which will be used for communities living along Myanmar’s border with India. He also announced a grant of 10,000 tons of rice and wheat to Myanmar. 

    Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project

    Foreign Secretary Shringla also conveyed to the Myanmarese leadership his country's support for people-centric socio-economic developmental projects, including those along the border areas. He reiterated for expeditious implementation of ongoing connectivity initiatives such as the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project and the Trilateral Highway. 

    He further added about New Delhi’s commitment to continue with the projects under the Rakhine State Development Programme and Border Area Development Programme for the benefit of the people of Myanmar.

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2021, 3:14 PM IST
