  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian states that do not mind 21-year-olds drinking

    Nearly 60% of India's 28 states and eight union territories allow the sale of liquor to individuals above the age of 21.
     

    Indian states that do not mind 21 year olds drinking gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 23, 2021, 1:58 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The drinking age in Haryana has now been reduced to 21 years, from the past bar of 25, announced the state government on Wednesday. The new law clears the way for the state's legal age for the use, purchase, or sale of liquor. Nearly 60% of India's 28 states and eight union territories allow the sale of liquor to individuals above the age of 21. Apart from Haryana, on March 22 this year, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the Delhi administration has agreed to lower the minimum drinking age in the city from 25 to 21. While the move has earned the administration criticism from many places, it has also earned praise from others. 

    The modification was part of a cascade of changes to the new excise policy.  He estimated that after all of the further adjustments are implemented, the Excise Department's income will increase by Rs 1,500-2,000 crore. Sisodia went on to say that the policy is intended to rein in the "liquor mafia" and that the excise on the sale of alcohol is planned to rise at a rate of 20% per year.

    The legal drinking age in Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Andaman and Nicobar, Puducherry, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, and Mizoram is 18 years. The government believes that if a person can vote at the age of 18, suggesting that above 18 can't drink is to live in an ivory tower. It felt that just because it is permitted for a person to drink doesn't mean drunken driving is also allowed.

    Also Read | Haryana becomes latest state to lower drinking age from 25 to 21

    Kerala's legal drinking age is now 23, up from 21 in December 2017. Bihar, Gujarat, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura and Lakshadweep are the states and union territories where alcohol drinking is prohibited. In most other states, the legal drinking age is 21. Drinking is not permitted till the age of 25 in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Maharashtra. In Maharashtra, however, light beer is permitted beyond the age of 21.

    Also Read | Planning a liquor party at home in Lucknow? Apply for license

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2021, 1:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Congress exposed on Karnataka anti-conversion Bill, turns out draft was made by Siddaramaiah govt

    Congress exposed on Karnataka anti-conversion Bill, turns out draft was made by Siddaramaiah govt

    Watch SII CEO Adar Poonawalla's comical look out in support of booster shot for Omicron variant-dnm

    Watch: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla’s comical look out in support of booster shot for Omicron variant

    Punjab Explosion in Ludhiana District Court Complex; two feared dead, several injured-dnm

    Punjab: Explosion in Ludhiana District Court Complex; one person dead, several injured

    Major terror ploy foiled in Kashmir Valley; IED planted on roadside detected and destroyed

    Major terror ploy foiled in Kashmir Valley; IED planted on roadside detected and destroyed

    60 per cent of eligible population fully vaccinated against Coronavirus Mansukh Mandaviya gcw

    Over 60 per cent of eligible population fully vaccinated against Coronavirus, says Mansukh Mandaviya

    Recent Stories

    Kareena Kapoor Khan posts photo in pyjama on day 12 of COVID-19 quarantine SCJ

    Kareena Kapoor Khan posts photo in pyjama on day 12 of COVID-19 quarantine

    Congress exposed on Karnataka anti-conversion Bill, turns out draft was made by Siddaramaiah govt

    Congress exposed on Karnataka anti-conversion Bill, turns out draft was made by Siddaramaiah govt

    Watch SII CEO Adar Poonawalla's comical look out in support of booster shot for Omicron variant-dnm

    Watch: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla’s comical look out in support of booster shot for Omicron variant

    Did Spider-Man actor James Franco have sex with studnets? Here's what we know SCJ

    Did Spider-Man actor James Franco have sex with students? Here's what we know

    Punjab Explosion in Ludhiana District Court Complex; two feared dead, several injured-dnm

    Punjab: Explosion in Ludhiana District Court Complex; one person dead, several injured

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters: Ivan Vukomanovic on KBFC's win over CFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: If you have the potential to improve, then you have to continue to believe - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 38): Kerala Blasters hammer Chennaiyin FC 3-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 38): Kerala Blasters hammer Chennaiyin FC 3-0

    Video Icon
    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Video Icon
    Karnataka government cannot ban MES, says Supreme Court advocate-ycb

    Karnataka government cannot ban MES, says Supreme Court advocate

    Video Icon
    uk court orders dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum to pay ex wife Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein 550 million pounds divorce

    UK court orders Dubai ruler to pay ex-wife £550 million: All you need to know about the royal divorce

    Video Icon