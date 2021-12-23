Indian states that do not mind 21-year-olds drinking

Nearly 60% of India's 28 states and eight union territories allow the sale of liquor to individuals above the age of 21.

The drinking age in Haryana has now been reduced to 21 years, from the past bar of 25, announced the state government on Wednesday. The new law clears the way for the state's legal age for the use, purchase, or sale of liquor. Nearly 60% of India's 28 states and eight union territories allow the sale of liquor to individuals above the age of 21. Apart from Haryana, on March 22 this year, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the Delhi administration has agreed to lower the minimum drinking age in the city from 25 to 21. While the move has earned the administration criticism from many places, it has also earned praise from others.

The modification was part of a cascade of changes to the new excise policy. He estimated that after all of the further adjustments are implemented, the Excise Department's income will increase by Rs 1,500-2,000 crore. Sisodia went on to say that the policy is intended to rein in the "liquor mafia" and that the excise on the sale of alcohol is planned to rise at a rate of 20% per year.

The legal drinking age in Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Andaman and Nicobar, Puducherry, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, and Mizoram is 18 years. The government believes that if a person can vote at the age of 18, suggesting that above 18 can't drink is to live in an ivory tower. It felt that just because it is permitted for a person to drink doesn't mean drunken driving is also allowed.

Kerala's legal drinking age is now 23, up from 21 in December 2017. Bihar, Gujarat, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura and Lakshadweep are the states and union territories where alcohol drinking is prohibited. In most other states, the legal drinking age is 21. Drinking is not permitted till the age of 25 in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Maharashtra. In Maharashtra, however, light beer is permitted beyond the age of 21.

