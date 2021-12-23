  • Facebook
    Watch: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla's comical look out in support of booster shot for Omicron variant

    In the video, the character of Macaulay Culkin has been named “vaccine” while the two thieves are “Omicron” and “Delta”. “What’s going on here!?” Poonawalla wrote on Twitter.

    Watch SII CEO Adar Poonawalla's comical look out in support of booster shot for Omicron variant
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Pune, First Published Dec 23, 2021, 1:15 PM IST
    Amid worldwide rising concern over newly discovered Covid-19 variant Omicron, Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO and co-owner Adar Poonawalla shared an interesting post on Twitter of a hilarious clip from the 1990 hit, Home Alone, to emphasise the need for a coronavirus booster vaccine. 

    The video, created by US-based Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, shows a hilarious clip from the 1990 hit movie Home Alone, emphasising the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccine against virus variants.

    The plot for the 1990 comedy, Home Alone, revolved around an 8-year-old kid, Kevin McCallister (played by Macaulay Culkin) who is accidentally left home as his parents leave for a vacation. Kevin, with his wit, then lays a set of traps to fend off two crooks who attempt to rob the McCallister residence.

    In the video, the character of Macaulay Culkin has been named “vaccine” while the two thieves are “Omicron” and “Delta”. “What’s going on here!?” Poonawalla wrote on Twitter.

    Poonawalla’s tweet came a day after the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that blanket booster programmes in rich countries risk prolonging the world's battle with Covid-19 and said that no country can boost its way out of the pandemic. WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the priority must be to reduce deaths and help all countries meet minimum vaccination targets that many still haven't reached. And he noted that the vast majority of hospitalisations and deaths are of unvaccinated people, not unboosted people.

    Meanwhile, the Union government informed Parliament that the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) and the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 are deliberating and considering scientific evidence for the need and justification for a booster vaccine dose against the coronavirus.
     

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2021, 1:15 PM IST
