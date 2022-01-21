  • Facebook
    Government blocks 35 Pakistan-based YouTube, Twitter, Instagram accounts for spreading ‘anti-India content’

    The channels were used to post divisive content in a coordinated manner on topics like Kashmir, Indian Army, minority communities in India, Ram Mandir, General Bipin Rawat, etc.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 21, 2022, 7:02 PM IST
    Based on fresh intelligence inputs, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday blocked 35 YouTube channels, 2 Twitter accounts, 2 Instagram accounts, 2 websites and a Facebook account. Information and Broadcasting Ministry Joint Secretary Vikram Sahay on Friday said these accounts/websites/channels were being operated from Pakistan and the YouTube channels had a total subscriber base of 1.20 crore. He also said that the videos uploaded on these platforms had viewership of over 130 crore.

    “The common factor amongst all these accounts have been that they operate from Pakistan and spread fake anti-India news and other content,” said Sahay.

    The channels were used to post divisive content in a coordinated manner on topics like Kashmir, Indian Army, minority communities in India, Ram Mandir, General Bipin Rawat, etc.

    ALSO READ: No censorship on Kangana Ranaut's social media posts; Supreme Court quashes PIL seeking censorship

    “Yesterday on 20th January, based on fresh intelligence inputs which the Ministry received, we have issued directions for blocking 35 YouTube channels, 2 Twitter accounts, 2 Instagram Accounts, 2 websites and a Facebook account,” Sahay said, adding that the fake and anti-India contents being uploaded there included subjects such as Indian Armed forces, Jammu and Kashmir, India’s foreign relations, demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat, separatist ideas and notions, and public order.

    The ministry also showed some snapshots of the videos found on those channels/sites/accounts.

    Some of the YouTube channels of the Naya Pakistan Group (NPG) were being operated by anchors of Pakistani news channels.

    ALSO READ: Clubhouse chat case - Three people arrested by Mumbai Police for derogatory comments against Muslim women

    The ministry said a total of 20 Pakistan-based YouTube channels and two websites were blocked last month. I&B Minister Anurag Thakur had on Wednesday warned that the government will continue to take such action against those “hatching conspiracy” against the country.

    Last month too, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had said 20 YouTube Channels, 2 websites have been blocked for “spreading anti-India propaganda”.

    Last Updated Jan 21, 2022, 7:03 PM IST
