No censorship on Kangana Ranaut's social media posts; Supreme Court quashes PIL seeking censorship

Supreme Court allowed Mumbai police to carry on with their probe in the matter, however refused to entertain PIL seeking censorship of Kangana Ranaut's social media posts

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is in the news again. Today. Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to censor all future social media posts by the Queen actress. However, the court allowed Mumbai police to carry on with their probe in the matter.

A plea was filed in the court seeking censorship on forthcoming posts made by Kangana Ranaut to preserve law and order in India. The petition filed by advocate Charanjeet Singh Chanderpal also aimed to transfer all the FIRs filed across India for the actress' remarks on farmers' protest, to the Khar police station in Mumbai.

Charanjeet Singh Chanderpal also sought a chargesheet to be filed in six months along with an expeditious trial within a period of two years. He also said that Kangana Ranaut's posts and remarks on her social media pages were 'not only outrageous and blasphemous'. He reportedly claimed that Kangana 'intended to cause riots'.

"The remarks are not only outrageous and blasphemous but also intend to cause riots, hurt religious beliefs, they are slanderous as well as portray Sikhs in an anti-national manner. It also justifies the innocent killing of Sikhs. The comments are completely against the unity of our country, and the actress deserves a severe punishment in law. They cannot be brushed aside or ignored," read the plea.

The petitioner claimed that Chanderpal was hurt by an Instagram post where the actress stated “Sikh Farmers were Khalistani Terrorists".

The petition stated that the court was required to direct the Union Home Ministry, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and India's Telecom Regulatory Authority to impose bans and preventive measures on Kangana Ranaut's social media posts.