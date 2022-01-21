  • Facebook
    Clubhouse chat case: Three people arrested by Mumbai Police for derogatory comments against Muslim women

    Police personnel of the cyber police station of the Mumbai crime branch made the arrests late Thursday night. The official said two of the accused would be produced in a local court later in the day. 

    Clubhouse chat case: Three people arrested by Mumbai Police for derogatory comments against Muslim women
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 21, 2022, 1:38 PM IST
    Mumbai police arrested three people from Haryana who allegedly made obscene comments against Muslim women on the Clubhouse app, officials said on Friday.

    Police personnel of the cyber police station of the Mumbai crime branch made the arrests late Thursday night. The official said two of the accused would be produced in a local court later Friday. 

    Based on the complaint filed by a woman, Mumbai police crime branch cyber cell registered a case against three accused, named Akash, Jeshnav Kakkar, and Yash Parashar. They are charged under IPC sections 153(a), 295(a), 354(a), 354(d), and section 67 of the Information Technology Act 2000. 

    Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi complimented the Mumbai police for the arrests. She tweeted and said Mumbai police cracked the chats, and also, some arrests have been made; kudos to them. 

     

    A shared two-minute clip of the Clubhouse chat on social media showed the players discussing Muslim women under the topic 'Muslim Gals are more beautiful than Hindu Gals.' They were also heard making comparisons between the Babri Masjid demolition and offensive comments on Muslim women. 

    After the public outrage, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Swati Maliwal issued a notice to the cybercrime cell of the Delhi Police, demanding action against the people making derogatory remarks. 

    The Delhi police on Wednesday had written to the Clubhouse app and search engine Google, asking for details of the organizer of the alleged audio group chat in which the foul comments were made against Muslim women. 

    Alos Read: Bulli Bai app case: Fifth arrest made; Mumbai Police nab accused Neeraj Singh from Odisha

    Officials sources confirmed police had identified some members of the group audio chat, including men and women from both the communities, as part of the investigation. 

    The official said a Mumbai based organisation had lodged a complaint with the city police on Wednesday in connection with the Clubhouse app, aiming at its deactivation and also case registration.

    Last Updated Jan 21, 2022, 1:40 PM IST
