‘Chalo Lucknow…’: Farmer unions under SKM to hold Mahapanchayat in Lucknow tomorrow

In a show of strength days after the Prime Minister's announcement of repealing the three farm laws, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions has planned holding a Mahapanchayat on Monday and asked all the protesting farmers to participate in the Lucknow Kisan Mahapanchayat.

In a statement, the SKM, an umbrella body of 40 farmers' unions that led the stir against the three farm laws, said, “Kisan Andolan continues its struggle for all its rightful demands to be met by the Government of India. Samyukta Kisan Morcha appeals to all protesting farmers to continue with the announced programs with full energies put in. SKM appeals to farmers to make Lucknow Kisan Mahapanchayat a great success on November 22.”

In a tweet in Hindi on Sunday, Bhartiya Kisan Union national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said, “Chalo Lucknow Chalo Lucknow (lets go to Lucknow) for MSP Adhikaar Kisaan Mahapanchayat. The agriculture reforms being talked about are fake and cosmetic. The farm reforms are not going to stop the plight of the farmers. The biggest reform for the farmers and agriculture will be to make a law pertaining to the MSP.”

The gathering scheduled to be held at Eco Garden in the city was planned several months before Friday's announcement. Farmer leaders said the protests will continue until the government makes a law on minimum support price (MSP) and removes Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra.

The SKM also asked the farmers to join in large numbers at all protest sites on the first anniversary of the farmers' protest on November 26. “Toll plazas will continue to remain freed up. Parliament March will happen as planned from November 29,” the SKM said. “In various states that are far away from Delhi, the first anniversary on Nov. 26th will be marked by tractor and bullock cart parades in capital cities, along with other protest,” it added.