    Caught between BJP workers, Punjab Deputy CM OP Soni chants "Modi Zindabad" (Watch)

    The video shows BJP workers chanting “Jai Shri Ram” as they block Soni’s car. He is then immediately seen raising “Modi Zindabad” slogans, after which the protesters let him go.
     

    Caught between BJP workers, Punjab Deputy CM OP Soni chants Modi Zindabad (Watch)
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Amritsar, First Published Jan 6, 2022, 7:40 PM IST
    Amid the fear of getting into a heated political controversy, a top minister in the state Congress government found himself surrounded by BJP workers protesting on the road in Punjab over the massive security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to which he was stranded on a flyover for 20 minutes on Wednesday.

    In a video that is in wide circulation, Punjab Deputy Chief Minister OP Soni is seen chanting PM Modi's name to get the protesters to back off.

    The video shows BJP workers chanting “Jai Shri Ram” as they block Soni’s car. He is then immediately seen raising “Modi Zindabad” slogans, after which the protesters let him go.

    In the run-up to the Punjab election in February-March, a game of accusation and counteraccusation has broken out over the security breach of the Prime Minister. Massive controversy erupted as BJP and Congress locked horns over the incident and many questions were raised.

    PM Modi was on his way to an election rally in Punjab’s Ferozepur when his convoy got stuck on a flyover just 10 km from the site. The protesters blocked the road.

    The PM was on the flyover for 20 minutes before the convoy returned and left for the Bathinda airport.

    Also read: PM Modi security lapse: Questions arise why CM, Chief Secretary, and DGP did not receive PM

    The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the ruling BJP have accused the Punjab government of endangering PM Modi’s life. The Home Ministry has taken cognisance of the “serious security lapse” and has sought a detailed report from the state government. The State Government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.

    “Such dereliction of security procedure in the Prime Minister’s visit is totally unacceptable and accountability will be fixed,” Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.

    Also read: PM security lapse: IPS officers write to President Kovind seeking immediate action against Punjab govt, Police

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2022, 7:52 PM IST
