    PM Modi security lapse: Questions arise why CM, Chief Secretary, and DGP did not receive PM

    Government sources have said, "Normally during a PM visit to any state, the CM, Chief Secretary, and DGP are there to receive the PM and accompany him. Today neither of the 3 were there."

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 5, 2022, 6:36 PM IST
    In a huge security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sought a report from the state government asking how the PM’s cavalcade was stranded on a flyover for over 15 minutes due to a protest, when his programme had been duly communicated to the state police.

    Government sources have said, “Normally during a PM visit to any state, the CM, Chief Secretary, and DGP are there to receive the PM and accompany him. Today neither of the 3 were there. In fact, cars reserved for the Chief Secretary and DGP were part of the PM’s cavalcade. The question remains whether the top officers of the state had an inkling of what was going to happen and hence decided to skip?”

    Government sources said, “What was witnessed on the flyover was a surprising scene of connivance between Punjab police and so called protestors. Only Punjab police knew the precise route of the Prime Minister. Never has such police behaviour been witnessed. This is the single biggest lapse in security of any Indian Prime Minister in recent years."

    Around 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the Prime Minister's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protesters. "The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister," the MHA said.

    Calling it a massive breach, the Centre said that the SPG is responsible for proximate security but overall security must be ensured by state police. “Farmers’ intention to protest was made clear a few days ago. It didn’t come as a surprise. Yet no step was taken to sanitise the route that PM was to take as is the protocol," it added.

    Meanwhile addressing a press conference after the major security lapse, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi claimed, ‘all security arrangements had been made’, and expressed ‘regret’ that the PM had to return. He refuted the Centre’s claim of a ‘security lapse’.

    “No security lapse. PM’s road plans were made at the last minute. He was supposed to go by helicopter. I was up late at night overseeing security arrangements for his rally. 70,000 chairs were put up for rally but only 700 people turned up,” Channi said reacting to the incident.

    The Chief Minister said the PM’s motorcade was stopped when someone parked a cart on the road where Modi was travelling. “It was a natural, there is no security breach,” he asserted.

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2022, 6:36 PM IST
