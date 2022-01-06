PM security lapse: IPS officers write to President Kovind seeking immediate action against Punjab govt, Police

A total of 27 IPS officers – former DGPs, DGs, Additional DGs, and COPs led by PC Dogra, former DGP Punjab and Praveen Dixit, former DGP Maharashtra have written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind requesting to take immediate action of the intentional and planned security lapse by the Punjab government and police.

Hours after President Ram Nath Kovind expressed serious concern over the breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security during his Punjab visit on Wednesday and got a first-hand account of the incident from PM Modi, 27 IPS officers have dashed off a letter to the President.

In a huge security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab, was stranded on a flyover for over 15 minutes due to a protest. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sought a report from the state government asking how the PM’s cavalcade was stranded on a flyover for over 15 minutes due to a protest, when his programme had been duly communicated to the state police.

The letter dated January 6 read, “We, the former Police Officers, having devoted our life time to serve in different capacities all over India, are surprised to the happening in the border State of Punjab when the journey of the Prime Minister on a scheduled visit was interrupted by a crowd of protestors blocking the road was not only a sheer lapse of security but a shameful open display of collusion of the state machinery with the so called protestors to embarrass and harm the Prime Minister. The gravity of the incident and its national and international repercussion forced us to approach yourself to take appropriate action.”

“The Media reports clearly show that it is not only a casual approach displayed by the State Government but there appears to be a clear involvement of the State functionaries which has resulted in this horrific incident of security breach. The State was well aware of the alternate routes, which were planned in the security coordination for the Prime Minister's journey,” the letter further read.

“We are approaching yourself for the reason that it has never happened in the history of this nation that the State agencies are making one or the other excuse and there are contradictory statements even at the level of the Chief Minister, regarding the route of the Prime Minister which has been blocked by the so called protestors. If it is not understood that how the protestors were aware of the route, the information of which otherwise is shared only with the State Police officials and the so called protestors were present in huge numbers, that too on a bridge/flyover which obstructed the convoy of the Prime Minister, which resulted into the serious security lapse,” the letter stated.

The letter further read, “We, the Former Police Officers, request your honour to take immediate action on this matter having serious bearing on the National Security and state responsibility of maintain law and order in a border state going for election in a few month.”

