Afghanistan Security Dialogue: Afghan developments impact region, not just neighbours, says India

New Delhi: The Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan which is underway in the national capital on Wednesday, wherein Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval called for greater cooperation and interaction among the regional countries to help people of the war-strife country and enhance collective regional security.

In his opening remark, Doval expressed pleasure of hosting the third edition of Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan and said, “It is a privilege for India to host this dialogue today. We have been keenly watching the developments in Afghanistan. These have important implications not only for the people of Afghanistan but also for its neighbours and the region.”

Expressing hope that the deliberations would yield concrete resolutions, he said, “This is a time for close consultations amongst us, greater cooperation, interaction and cooperation among the regional countries. I'm confident that our deliberations will be productive, useful and will contribute to help people of Afghanistan and enhance our collective security.”

Abstained by Pakistan and China, the meeting is being attended by the National Security Advisers and Secretaries of Security Councils of Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Echoing similar views, Kazakhstan expressed concern on the ongoing security situation in the country.

“The social end economic situation of Afghans is deteriorating and the country is facing humanitarian crisis; necessary to increase humanitarian assistance,” Kazakhstan National Security Committee chairman Karim Massimov said.

Iran raised the issue of refugee and called for to have inclusive government in Afghanistan.

“There's crisis of migration, refugees in Afghanistan and solution can come with the formation of an inclusive government, and participation of all ethnic groups. Hoping to come up with a mechanism to resolve it,” Iranian National Security Council Secretary Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani said.

While raising the issue of drug trafficking and terrorism, Tajikistan Security Council Secretary Nasrullo Rahmatjon Mahmudzoda said, “As we've a long border with Afghanistan, the current situation creates extra risk and possibilities for drug trafficking, terrorism.”

The situation on Tajik-Afghan borders remains complicated, he added.

“We as the neighbouring country are ready to participate in all programs that can help the people of Afghanistan,” Mahmudzoda, added.

Stating that the situation in Afghanistan is tough, Kyrgyzstan called for helping the Afghans.

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said that the multilateral meetings help in discussing issues linked to development situation in Afghanistan; counter challenges, threat emanating from the country, and establish long lasting peace in the country.

On November 9, Doval hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

During meeting with Tajikistan, the two sides expressed concerns on the sharp increase in terrorist threats from Afghanistan in recent past.

Tajikistan side had highlighted gravity of situation in Afghanistan.

Beside, the two NSAs also discussed issues pertaining to deepening cooperation in areas like defence, border management and border infrastructure development.

NSA Doval and his Uzbekistanian counterpart

agreed that the future of Afghanistan must be decided by the people of Afghanistan themselves.

“They felt that the legitimacy of any Afghan government within Afghanistan was important before the issue of its international recognition,” sources said.

Both sides emphasized the need for Afghanistan’s neighbours to ensure unhindered access of humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan, the sources added.