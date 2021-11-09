Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar to be new Indian Navy chief

Commissioned in 1983 into the executive branch of the Indian Navy, Vice Admiral Kumar has served in a variety of Command, Staff and Instructional appointments.

The government on Tuesday announced Western Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar as the next Indian Navy chief. He will assume charge on November 30 as the incumbent chief Admiral Karambir Singh would superannuate on the same day.

Vice Admiral Kumar was commissioned into the Indian Navy's executive branch in 1983. He has been at the helm of multiple command, staff and instructional appointments. ice Admiral Kumar has commanded INS Nishank, Guided Missile Destroyer INS Ranvir and Missile Corvette INS Kora during his service spanning nearly 39 years.

He has also commanded Indian Navy's Aircraft Carrier INS Viraat besides serving as the Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet. Before taking over as Flag Officer-in-Command of the Western Naval Command, Vice Admiral Kumar was chief of the Integrated Staff Committee at the Integrated Defence Staff headquarters.

Vice Admiral Kumar has held important staff appointments and was also the naval advisor to the government of Seychelles.

Vice Admiral Kumar, on promotion to flag rank, has had responsibilities of Flag Officer Commanding of the Western Fleet, Commandant of Naval War College at Goa, Flag Officer Sea Training, Chief of Staff at the Western Naval Command and Chief of Personnel at naval headquarters. He is also a recipient of the Vishist Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Param Vishisht Seva Medal for distinguished service.