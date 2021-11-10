  • Facebook
    Nawab Malik drops ‘hydrogen bomb’ on Devendra Fadnavis: Ex-CM allowed underworld to flourish in Mumbai

    Mumbai, First Published Nov 10, 2021, 11:25 AM IST
    Maharashtra minister NCP leader Nawab Malik on Wednesday claimed that BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis allowed the underworld to flourish in the city and also protected several fake currency rackets post demonetisation as Malik promised to drop a “hydrogen bomb” and expose the "underworld links" of the BJP leader. The Uddhav Thackeray Cabinet minister also accused Fadnavis of shielding criminal Munna Yadav and having a connection with the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s aide Riyaz Bhati.

    Addressing the media, Malik further said, “I’m fighting against a man who is framing innocent people in fake cases. Devendra Fadnavis is not only diverting my issue but also trying to defend one officer (NCB official Sameer Wankhede). People are trying to pull me down and stop me from making the revelations, but I will keep fighting for the truth.”

    He added, “This fight is not against some particular persons, but against injustice. I still have a lot of bombs left with me. Will drop some in the Vidhan Sabha too.”

    Earlier on Tuesday, Fadnavis alleged a dubious land deal involving Malik, his family members, and two convicts of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case over a decade ago, a charge stoutly denied by the NCP politician. Stirring state politics, the two Maharashtra leaders are engaged in a no-holds-barred attack against each other through the media and have come out with their own set of accusations.

    Meanwhile, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's sister-in-law Harshada Dinanath Redkar has filed a complaint against Maharashtra Cabinet minister Nawab Malik on Tuesday over a tweet posted by him. An FIR was registered against Malik and another person Nishant Verma, at Goregaon police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 354, 354D, 503 and 506 of and also Section 4 of Indecent Representation of Women Act 1986. 

