WhatsApp is developing new AI-powered features, including message summarization using Meta AI and an AI wallpaper generator. These features utilize Private Processing for secure cloud handling, and a new status suggestion tool is also being tested.

WhatsApp recently revealed its plans to create Private Processing, a secure cloud solution for AI features. A feature tracker has already identified the first feature that potentially make advantage of the privacy-focused feature. Additionally, a new tool that enables users to create AI-powered chat backgrounds is also in the works for the messaging platform. WhatsApp has started testing a feature that allows users to add suggestions to status posts on iOS and Android, but these capabilities are still being developed.

WABetaInfo, a feature tracker, found two new AI-powered capabilities in the latest Android WhatsApp beta versions. After receiving a string of messages in a chat, users may catch up on a conversation with the aid of the message summarization tool, which is presently in development. Although it was seen on the Android 2.25.15.12 WhatsApp beta, beta testers are not yet able to test it out.

Summarise with Meta AI

According to WABetaInfo, users will notice a Summarise with Meta AI button above the most recent unread message. The functionality will send a request to Meta's servers, which will use the company's recently announced Private Processing technology to handle these communications. According to the feature tracker, end-to-end encryption is not compromised by this procedure.

AI wallpaper generator

An artificial intelligence (AI) wallpaper generator that makes use of Meta AI is the second feature under development. According to the blogger's screenshot, WhatsApp's background section now has a new "Create with AI" option that allows users to write instructions to make graphics and set them as their conversation background.

The AI-powered wallpaper production tool is anticipated to function similarly to the messaging platform's existing functionality that lets users create graphics in chats by responding to prompts. According to reports, WhatsApp will also let users edit or tweak its prompts to produce more choices.

Who can test these new features?

Beta testers may now test out a new feature that is being made available to users on new releases, even if the AI-powered wallpaper creation and message summarization functions are still under development. Following the release of WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.15.13 and WhatsApp for iOS 25.14.77 (stable), certain users will be able to access customized prompts for status updates.