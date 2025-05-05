WhatsApp now lets you add music to your photo and video status updates. This feature allows you to set the mood with up to 15 seconds of music for images and up to 60 seconds for videos, enhancing your visual storytelling.

Your visual storytelling now include an auditory component thanks to the latest update. Updates are now more expressive and captivating because users can now add music over images or videos shared via Status. Videos can have background music for up to 60 seconds, which is the duration of the clip, while images can have music for up to 15 seconds. However, this music function is unique to photo and video updates. Voice notes, GIFs, and text are unaffected and will not (for the time being) support music.

How to add music to your WhatsApp Status?

Select the tab for Updates.

Choose a picture or a video, or press Camera to take a new one.

To launch the music browser, tap the symbol of a musical note.

Browse through popular songs or use the search bar to find a music by artist, song, or keyword.

You may either add a music straight to your status or preview it by tapping the play icon.

To choose the desired section of the song, use the progress bar.

To change the look of the music sticker, tap the center of the screen.

Press "Done."

The music sticker may then be resized and dragged as necessary. Do you want to edit? To go back to the music editor, simply tap the sticker once again.

As an alternative, you may quickly access the music browser by tapping the sticker symbol > Music. To utilize the same track if you see someone else's musical status, tap the music sticker and choose Add status with music.

New features not available for WhatsApp business

Keep in mind that your music collection can be little if you're using WhatsApp Business. WhatsApp said, "We limit access to licensed music for business accounts to ensure that the music in our licensed library is not used for commercial purposes."

As a result, companies have fewer music options and can easily distinguish between personal and commercial use. With the help of this new feature, status updates may now convey a beat, a mood, or a vibe in addition to being visual snapshots. Your updates just find their rhythm, whether it's a party song or a laid-back track.