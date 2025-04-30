WhatsApp is testing audio and video call capabilities on its web beta, potentially eliminating the need for desktop apps. This feature, spotted by WaBetaInfo, brings WhatsApp Web closer to competing with platforms like Zoom and Google Meet.

For a few years now, we have been hearing about the long-awaited launch of WhatsApp's online calling capability. At least with the latest beta version available, the messaging app appears to be testing the capability of making audio or video calls via WhatsApp Web once more.

The latest version has been seen on the WhatsApp web beta, which is compatible with a number of browsers, including Chrome, Safari, and Firefox. WhatsApp users will soon no longer have to rely on the desktop version for Windows and macOS in order to make calls.

This week, trustworthy tipster WaBetaInfo disclosed the WhatsApp online beta calling capability. According to the article, a new-looking calling button will appear next to the search and three-dot menu on the WhatsApp web client.

The WhatsApp online interface, which is agnostic of any platform because it operates on the web browser, has the video and call icons exposed, as you can see above. This eliminates the need to download an additional app.

Users worldwide have been eagerly awaiting WhatsApp Web's support for voice and video conversations. With the calling support, the business would have more tools to compete with Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet.

More significantly, WhatsApp's voice and video calling features probably just require your phone number, which is how billions of people use the messaging program on their phones.

We hope that the firm will eventually deploy the public version of WhatsApp for everyone in the coming months and that this is not another false dawn for the well-liked feature.

In an effort to further safeguard your conversations and media assets, WhatsApp recently unveiled an additional chat privacy feature. People will no longer be able to exploit the messaging app's AI functions by copying messages or automatically downloading media assets. A pop-up window informing the user attempting to copy the file that the contact has enabled enhanced chat privacy for the account's messages will appear.