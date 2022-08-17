WhatsApp gets native windows app for its users; check what has changed

The redesigned WhatsApp app has a slightly cleaner interface than the previous version; however, it doesn't look all that different.

WhatsApp now has a standalone app for Windows. This means WhatsApp desktop users no longer need to connect their primary smartphone to send, receive, and sync messages. Presently, desktop WhatsApp users have to either download the web-based version or use WhatsApp through an internet browser. The new app is native to Windows and operates independently of the phone.

As per The Verge, an update on WhatsApp's website revealed that the updated Windows app is out of beta and is now available to download from the Microsoft Store.

According to the report, the new app is native to Windows, making it faster and more responsive, as the report explains.

The most significant change is that users are no longer required to keep their phones connected to the internet to sync messages between the phone and the desktop app. WhatsApp has stated that it is currently developing a native app for macOS.

WhatsApp's multi-device feature has been fully implemented and is no longer in beta. Users can connect up to four devices to their WhatsApp account without using a phone while maintaining end-to-end encryption.

