Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp gets native windows app for its users; check what has changed

    The redesigned WhatsApp app has a slightly cleaner interface than the previous version; however, it doesn't look all that different.

    WhatsApp gets native windows app for its users; check what has changed - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 17, 2022, 1:05 PM IST

    WhatsApp now has a standalone app for Windows. This means WhatsApp desktop users no longer need to connect their primary smartphone to send, receive, and sync messages. Presently, desktop WhatsApp users have to either download the web-based version or use WhatsApp through an internet browser. The new app is native to Windows and operates independently of the phone.

    Meta-owned WhatsApp's new Windows app no longer requires users to connect their phones to send, receive, and sync messages.

    As per The Verge, an update on WhatsApp's website revealed that the updated Windows app is out of beta and is now available to download from the Microsoft Store.

    Previously, Windows users had to download WhatsApp's web-based desktop app or use their web browsers to access the messaging service.

    According to the report, the new app is native to Windows, making it faster and more responsive, as the report explains.

    Compared to the previous app version, the redesigned WhatsApp has a slightly cleaner interface but does not look all that different.

    The most significant change is that users are no longer required to keep their phones connected to the internet to sync messages between the phone and the desktop app. WhatsApp has stated that it is currently developing a native app for macOS.

    WhatsApp's multi-device feature has been fully implemented and is no longer in beta. Users can connect up to four devices to their WhatsApp account without using a phone while maintaining end-to-end encryption.

    Also read: WhatsApp to enable users to recover deleted messages; testing underway

    Also read: WhatsApp working on new feature, will allow users to make avatar as their profile photo

    Also read: WhatsApp could soon let users hide phone numbers in group: Report

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2022, 1:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    OnePlus working on foldable phone CEO shares cryptic post hints at using Oppo Find N hinge gcw

    Is OnePlus working on foldable phone? CEO shares cryptic post, hints at using Oppo Find N hinge

    Apple likely to introduce low cost iPad iPad Pro with M2 chip in October report gcw

    Apple likely to introduce low-cost iPad, iPad Pro with M2 chip in October

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Watch 5 Pro pre order begins in India know cashback exciting offers gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro pre-order begins in India; know cashback, exciting offers

    WhatsApp working on new feature will allow users to make avatar as their profile photo report gcw

    WhatsApp working on new feature, will allow users to make avatar as their profile photo

    Here s how you can use DigiYatra service at Delhi and Bengaluru airports gcw

    Here's how you can use 'DigiYatra' service at Delhi and Bengaluru airports

    Recent Stories

    It won't happen again - Darwin Nunez issues apology post Crystal Palace red card for headbutting-ayh

    'It won't happen again' - Darwin Nunez issues apology post Crystal Palace red card for headbutting

    Telangana TS LAWCET PGLCET 2022 results to be announced today Here s how to check gcw

    Telangana TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 results to be announced today; Here's how to check

    Manchester United rejects move for Adrien Rabiot after abnormal contract demands - Reports-ayh

    Manchester United rejects move for Adrien Rabiot after abnormal contract demands - Reports

    OnePlus working on foldable phone CEO shares cryptic post hints at using Oppo Find N hinge gcw

    Is OnePlus working on foldable phone? CEO shares cryptic post, hints at using Oppo Find N hinge

    Talaq-e-Hasan

    Supreme Court says Talaq-e-Hasan not like triple talaq: Know the difference

    Recent Videos

    This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    WATCH: This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad snt

    India@75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon
    Independence Day 2022 Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia

    Video Icon