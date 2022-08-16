Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp working on new feature, will allow users to make avatar as their profile photo

    If you want to create an avatar, you can do so on Facebook and Instagram currently. Users can create an avatar and give it a face cut, hairstyle, body shape, complexion, outfits, eye shape, and more.

    WhatsApp working on new feature will allow users to make avatar as their profile photo report gcw
    First Published Aug 16, 2022, 4:52 PM IST

    WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform is said to be working on a new feature that will allow users to make their “avatar" as their profile photo. Avatars may soon be added to WhatsApp to improve the user experience, according to a report from WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo. According to the report, the function is still under development and would let users personalise an avatar for their profile picture. It is still unknown if WhatsApp will retain its current avatar from Instagram and Facebook or whether a new image will be introduced.

    Users on Instagram and Facebook may now access avatars on those two networks as stickers. The WABetaInfo report did not specify whether the WhatsApp avatars may also be used as stickers or for other things outside serving as a profile photo.

    Users may build their own avatars that resemble them, select a backdrop, and more, according to screenshots included in the story. When the functionality will be made available to end users is presently unknown because it is still under development. The study stated that because it is still in the early stages of research, it will be implemented in the "far future".

    Currently, Facebook and Instagram both allow you to design an avatar. Avatars may be created by users, who can customise their appearance by changing their face, hair, physique, complexion, clothes, eye shape, and more. On the Instagram app, you may make an avatar and connect it to Facebook. It is unknown if Instagram or Facebook will be able to sync with the WhatsApp avatar.

    Three new privacy features that let users to hide their online status, quit groups without saying goodbye, and prevent the recipient from screenshotting view-only messages were recently introduced by WhatsApp. On Tuesday, August 9, Mark Zuckerberg and WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart unveiled the new features.

