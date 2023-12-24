WhatsApp to soon get music sharing trick similar to Apple?

Enjoy listening to music during Apple FaceTime calls? Well, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a similar feature. Here's what we know so far.

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that will allow users to share music during a video call, essentially enabling them to bond over a music track as they would in person. This feature is comparable to Apple's SharePlay tool, which users may use while on FaceTime chats. The source of this information is WABetaInfo, which is renowned for covering impending WhatsApp developments.

A sneak peek at this functionality is reportedly available in the 2.23.26.18 Android beta version of WhatsApp. However, because it is still under development, beta testers cannot access it just yet. According to the report, screen sharing must be enabled in order for users to exchange audio during video chats.

Having said that, there are many applications for this functionality. Like Apple FaceTime, users may use it to listen to a song together. Among other things, creatives can assess an audio creation. According to the study, this capability should theoretically work for group calls as well and would be functional for all participants in a group call.

Initially, the feature was in development for the iOS version of WhatsApp, but now it is also being tested on Android. However, it is currently unclear when Meta will release this WhatsApp feature. Nevertheless, it doesn’t seem too far away from a beta release.

In related WhatsApp news, beta testers will soon have the option to share status updates with partner devices. This implies that you may now change your status on your secondary companion device using GIFs, photos, and videos. This makes sure that no matter whatever device you use—your primary device or a friend's—you always receive the same WhatsApp experience.

