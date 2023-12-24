Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus 12 India launch soon: Here's how much it may cost here

    First Published Dec 24, 2023, 12:29 PM IST

    OnePlus 12 is slated to officially launch in India on January 24, 2023. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. OnePlus 12 price in China starts at CNY 4,299, which is roughly Rs 51,447.

    The globe is excitedly anticipating the release of the OnePlus 12, which is scheduled for January 2024, since the OnePlus 11's reign is coming to an end. Naturally, it is well known that OnePlus, with its "flagship killer" nickname, has made a name for itself in the smartphone industry.

    OnePlus phones, with their excellent features and affordable costs, have been a constant threat to the supremacy of well-known companies like Apple and Samsung. When you compare the OnePlus 11's starting price of Rs 56,999 to that of the OnePlus 10 Pro, which cost Rs 66,999, you can see that this was a wise decision.

    What can we anticipate from the OnePlus 12 then? As the issue of how much it will cost in India continues to nag at everyone's thoughts. Although it won't be simple to anticipate the precise price at this point, we can evaluate a number of indicators to get a rough idea.

    However, before we do so, it's important to recognise that growing inflation is a problem facing the whole world economy, including India. Companies are finding it harder to retain their former price ranges due to rising production and component costs. This might mean that the OnePlus 12 has to cost more.

    Now that the OnePlus 12 has launched in China, we do know roughly what to anticipate from the company's newest and finest device.

    To put things in perspective, the OnePlus 12 is priced at CNY 4,299 (approximately Rs 51,447), CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs 57,447), CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs 63,414), and CNY 5,799 (roughly Rs 69,398) in China. It is available in four different variants: 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, 16GB + 1TB, and 24GB + 1TB.

    Now, considering all the aforementioned points, expect a price hike of 5-10 per cent compared to the OnePlus 11 launch prices, putting the base price of the OnePlus 12 somewhere between Rs 59,999 and Rs 62,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant while the 16GB + 512GB version could cost somewhere between Rs 64,999 and Rs 67,999.

    This would place the base price around Rs 64,999 to Rs 67,999, bringing the OnePlus 12 closer to the price points of other flagship phones such as the Pixel 8 and iPhone 15.

    Under the hood, there’s a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, an improved 4th-Gen Hasselblad camera system, a 4,600 nits bright AMOLED screen, IP64 rating, 100W fast charging along with the returning 50W fast wireless charging. 

