    WhatsApp to release 'Official Chat' feature for tips and tricks: Report

    Instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly planning to release a new feature called Official Chat for tips and tricks. It’s important to note that not everyone may receive this message from WhatsApp, as it may still be limited to a select group of users.

    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 12:15 PM IST

    Popular instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly planning to release a new feature called Official Chat for tips and tricks. The official WhatsApp conversation will keep everyone informed about the most recent changes made to the programme and will also notify them of the most recent security settings so they may adopt them to protect their accounts.

    “Initially, access to this specific chat was limited to some users, but at the same time as the release of the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.15.10 update on the Play Store, more people are now receiving a new message from this chat," WABetaInfo reported.

    Additionally, the user interface has been updated to make it simpler to use for first-time users. Those who do not wish to receive messages from the official chat, however, can either block or archive them.

    According to the report, the two-step verification is one of the most significant features that help users safeguard their accounts and is the subject of the first message. You may increase the security of your account with two-step verification by selecting a PIN that will be questioned following the registration code, which is six digits long.

    It's vital to be aware that this message from WhatsApp might not reach everyone because it might still be restricted to a particular user base. Even while some users claimed to have received this warning after installing the most recent WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.15.10 update, the report implied that anyone using the app's stable version may also get it.

    Furthermore, some iOS users may begin receiving the same messages, thus this communication is not limited to the WhatsApp beta for Android. The ability to manually open this conversation or compel the message to be received must be understood by users. The official WhatsApp chat is rolling out to more users that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update from the Google Play Store, and it is rolling out to even more people over the coming days.

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
