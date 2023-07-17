Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Apple iPhone 11 cheaper than Apple AirPods! Check deal details

    Apple iPhone 11 is still available for purchase on several e-commerce platforms and the device will continue to get support from Apple despite being discontinued. In the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, you can buy Apple iPhone 11 at Rs 1,149 after Rs 38,850 discount.
     

    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 11:36 AM IST

    In the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, the Apple iPhone 11, which had the most worldwide smartphone sales in 2020, is now less expensive than the Apple AirPods. The Apple iPhone 11 series is one of the best-selling iPhone models to date and was the final range from the firm to have curved edges. The Apple iPhone 11 is still available as an inexpensive premium smartphone despite the company's decision to retire it last year since it was outselling the Apple iPhone SE 3 5G in terms of sales.

    The Apple iPhone 11, which the firm unveiled in 2019, has sold quite well on Flipkart in the past. You can get an Apple iPhone 11 at Rs 1,149 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale after receiving a Rs 38,850 discount.

    The price of the Apple iPhone 11 on Flipkart has been reduced by Rs 3,901 to Rs 38,999. Additionally, purchasers may receive a flat Rs 1,250 discount on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions, which lowers the cost of the device to Rs 37,749 overall. In addition, Flipkart will give you up to Rs 37,600 back when you trade in an old smartphone. After all bank promotions and discounts, the Apple iPhone 11 is available for just Rs 1,149. For comparison, the price of a pair of Apple AirPods is presently Rs 16,900 on Flipkart.

    The Apple iPhone 11 has respectable specs, including a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display. It is powered by an A13 bionic chipset under the hood. It has a front-facing 12MP selfie camera and twin 12MP sensors on the back. Despite being discontinued, the Apple iPhone 11 is still available for purchase on a number of e-commerce sites, and Apple will continue to provide support for it. 

