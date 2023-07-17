Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple to launch second-generation Watch Ultra with THIS feature in 2023

    Apple is reportedly planning to launch its second-generation Apple Watch Ultra with 3D-printed mechanical parts later this year. The components could include the Digital Crown, Side Button, and Action Button, as these are the only mechanical parts of the ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌.

    Apple to launch second generation Watch Ultra with THIS feature in 2023 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 11:01 AM IST

    The US-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch its second-generation Apple Watch Ultra with 3D-printed mechanical parts later this year. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s supply chain indicates that the company is actively adopting 3D printing technology. Reports suggest that some of the titanium mechanical components of the next Apple Watch Ultra will be produced via 3D printing.

    The only mechanical pieces of the Apple Watch Ultra are the Digital Crown, Side Button, and Action Button. These might be among the components. Currently, these titanium components are CNC-machined. The modification may shorten manufacturing times and lower costs. Kuo predicted that more Apple products would eventually use 3D printing technology if supplier shipments go smoothly.

    Also Read | Amazon Prime Day sale: Motorola Razr 40 Ultra gets Rs 7,000 discount during sale; Check details

    The only previous source to predict that Apple will release a second-generation Apple Watch Ultra with the incoming Apple Watch Series 9 models later this year was Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. This information gets additional validity as a result of Kuo's most recent report, which supports the idea that the Apple Watch Ultra would probably adhere to the regular Apple Watch series' yearly update schedule.

    According to a different rumour, Apple intends to debut a new Apple Watch Ultra this year. The revised Apple Watch Ultra, coded N210, will be made available with two new Series 9 Apple Watches, N207 and N208, according to reports.

    Also Read | Apple rolls out first public beta of WatchOS 10; users get revamped widget, new watch faces & more

    All three watches—the new Apple Watch Ultra and the two Series 9 models—are anticipated to be on sale alongside the iPhone 15 series in the autumn of this year. It's probable that Apple may unveil the new Apple Watches at its September presentation, which is also when it releases its new iPhones and Apple Watch.

    Additionally, a new CPU with either a 5 or 6 nm architecture is rumoured to power the upcoming Apple Watches, giving customers a battery life that may surpass that of more current versions like the Apple Series 8.

    Also Read | Infinix Hot 30 5G with 6000mAh battery, up to 8GB RAM launched in India under Rs 15,000

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2023, 11:01 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Amazon Prime Day sale Motorola Razr 40 Ultra gets Rs 7,000 discount during sale Check details gcw

    Amazon Prime Day sale: Motorola Razr 40 Ultra gets Rs 7,000 discount during sale; Check details

    Flipkart Big Savings Days sale iPhone 14 Plus gets HUGE discount Check out deal details gcw

    Flipkart Big Savings Days sale: iPhone 14 Plus gets HUGE discount; Check out deal details

    Amazon Prime Day sale MASSIVE discounts on iPhone 14 Apple Watch Series 8 more gcw

    Amazon Prime Day sale: MASSIVE discounts on iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 & more

    Infinix Hot 30 5G with 6000mAh battery up to 8GB RAM launched in India under Rs 15000 gcw

    Infinix Hot 30 5G with 6000mAh battery, up to 8GB RAM launched in India under Rs 15,000

    OnePlus may launch its first folding phone on August 29 Here is what you can expect gcw

    OnePlus may launch its first folding phone on August 29; Here's what you can expect

    Recent Stories

    Janhvi Kapoor and rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariya look stunning in white as they visit Arjun Kapoor's house vma

    Janhvi Kapoor and rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariya look stunning in white as they visit Arjun Kapoor's house

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-727 17 July 2023: Check the winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-727 17 July 2023: Check the winning ticket, prize money and more

    Rahul Roy: No support from Mahesh Bhatt or Pooja Bhatt following brain stroke MSW

    Rahul Roy: No support from Mahesh Bhatt or Pooja Bhatt following brain stroke

    Rock climbing to River rafting: Unleashing the thrills of adventure tourism in Madhya Pradesh ATG EAI

    Rock climbing to River rafting: Unleashing the thrills of adventure tourism in Madhya Pradesh

    Who is Ileana D'Cruz's boyfriend? Pregnant actress shares photos on Instagram; take a look RBA

    Who is Ileana D'Cruz's boyfriend? Pregnant actress shares photos on Instagram; take a look

    Recent Videos

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    Video Icon
    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon