Apple to launch second-generation Watch Ultra with THIS feature in 2023

The US-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch its second-generation Apple Watch Ultra with 3D-printed mechanical parts later this year. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s supply chain indicates that the company is actively adopting 3D printing technology. Reports suggest that some of the titanium mechanical components of the next Apple Watch Ultra will be produced via 3D printing.

The only mechanical pieces of the Apple Watch Ultra are the Digital Crown, Side Button, and Action Button. These might be among the components. Currently, these titanium components are CNC-machined. The modification may shorten manufacturing times and lower costs. Kuo predicted that more Apple products would eventually use 3D printing technology if supplier shipments go smoothly.

The only previous source to predict that Apple will release a second-generation Apple Watch Ultra with the incoming Apple Watch Series 9 models later this year was Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. This information gets additional validity as a result of Kuo's most recent report, which supports the idea that the Apple Watch Ultra would probably adhere to the regular Apple Watch series' yearly update schedule.

According to a different rumour, Apple intends to debut a new Apple Watch Ultra this year. The revised Apple Watch Ultra, coded N210, will be made available with two new Series 9 Apple Watches, N207 and N208, according to reports.

All three watches—the new Apple Watch Ultra and the two Series 9 models—are anticipated to be on sale alongside the iPhone 15 series in the autumn of this year. It's probable that Apple may unveil the new Apple Watches at its September presentation, which is also when it releases its new iPhones and Apple Watch.

Additionally, a new CPU with either a 5 or 6 nm architecture is rumoured to power the upcoming Apple Watches, giving customers a battery life that may surpass that of more current versions like the Apple Series 8.

